2021/22 Women's Under-17 EURO round 2 begins Tuesday

Round 2 of the new UEFA Nations League-style UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship will run from 8 to 30 March and decide which seven teams join hosts Bosnia and Herzegovina in the finals from 3 to 15 May, as well as shaping promotion and relegation between Leagues A and B.

League A will include 28 teams, including the seven promoted from League B during round 1 in the autumn. They were drawn into seven groups; from these single-venue mini-tournaments, the winners will qualify for the finals and the teams finishing fourth will be relegated to League B for 2022/23 round 1.



The teams in League B (including seven sides relegated from League A in round 1) will compete for promotion to League A in six groups. Bosnia and Herzegovina will take part, although their finals place is assured as hosts.

League A

Group winners join hosts Bosnia and Herzegovina in the final tournament from 3 to 15 May.

Teams finishing fourth transfer to League B for 2022/23 round 1.

Germany won the last edition of the tournament in 2018/19, and seven of the 12 completed seasons.

Spain are four-time champions and Poland the only other victors, in 2012/13.

Croatia, Hungary, Greece, Kosovo, Montenegro, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia and Ukraine are aiming to join hosts Bosnia and Herzegovina in making finals debuts.

Group A1 (23–29 March): Republic of Ireland*, Iceland, Finland, Slovakia

Group A2 (10–16 March): Spain, Czech Republic, Hungary*, Ukraine

Group A3 (24–30 March): Sweden, Norway*, Serbia, Romania

Group A4 (13–19 March): Denmark*, Russia, Greece, Belarus

Russia suspended until further notice

Group A5 (23–29 March): Germany, Austria, Slovenia, Kosovo*

﻿Group A6 (24–30 March): Poland*, France, England, Croatia

Group A7 (16–22 March): Netherlands, Portugal*, Italy, Montenegro

*Hosts

League B

Group winners, and the runners-up with the best record against the teams finishing first and third, are promoted to League A for 2022/23 round 1.

League B teams will compete for promotion UEFA via Getty Inages

Group B1 (10–16 March): Northern Ireland, Israel*, Faroe Islands, Luxembourg

Group B2 (15–21 March): Wales, Turkey, Latvia, Armenia*

Group B3 (8–14 March): Scotland, Azerbaijan, Albania*, North Macedonia

Group B4 (16–22 March): Bulgaria*, Estonia, Georgia

Group B5 (23–29 March): Switzerland, Lithuania*, Kazakhstan

Group B6 (14–20 March): Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina* (finals hosts), Moldova

*Hosts

League A

Round 1 group winners: Republic of Ireland (Group A1), Netherlands (A2), Sweden (A3), Germany (A4, holders), Poland (A5), Denmark (A6), Spain (A7)

Round 1 group runners-up: Norway (A1), Czech Republic (A2), France (A3), Portugal (A4), Russia (A5), Austria (A6), Iceland (A7)

Round 1 group third place: Hungary (A1), Slovenia (A2), Italy (A3), Finland (A4), England (A5), Greece (A6), Serbia (A7)

Promoted from League B: Belarus (best runners-up), Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, Romania, Slovakia, Ukraine

League B

Relegated from League A: Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina (finals hosts), Bulgaria, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Switzerland, Wales

Round 1 group runners-up: Lithuania (B2), Estonia (B3), Israel (B4), Turkey (B5), Azerbaijan (B6)

Round 1 group third place: Luxembourg (B1), Kazakhstan (B2), North Macedonia (B3), Faroe Islands (B4), Latvia (B5), Albania (B6)

Round 1 group fourth place: Georgia (B1), Armenia (B2), Moldova (B3)