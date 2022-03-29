UEFA.com works better on other browsers
2021/22 Women's Under-17 EURO round 2: Netherlands, Finland, Germany, Denmark in finals

Tuesday 29 March 2022

Denmark, Finland, Germany and the Netherlands have joined hosts Bosnia and Herzegovina so far as round 2 continues.

Netherlands celebrate qualifying
Netherlands celebrate qualifying Getty Images

Round 2 of the new UEFA Nations League-style UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship is running, deciding which seven teams join hosts Bosnia and Herzegovina in the finals from 3 to 15 May, as well as shaping promotion and relegation between Leagues A and B. The finals draw will be made at Hotel Hills, Sarajevo on Tuesday 5 April at 18:00 CET.

Finals contenders so far

Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts)
Denmark (Group A4 winners)
Finland (Group A1 winners)
Germany (holders, Group A5 winners)
Netherlands (Group A7 winners)

 
League A includes 28 teams, including the seven promoted from League B during round 1 in the autumn. They are competing in seven groups; from these single-venue mini-tournaments, the winners will qualify for the finals.

The teams in League B (including seven sides relegated from League A in round 1) compete for promotion to League A in six groups. Bosnia and Herzegovina take part, although their finals place is assured as hosts.

Promotions and relegations between Leagues A and B before round 1 of the 2022/23 edition will be confirmed ahead of the draw on 31 May.

All the matches

League A

  • Group winners join hosts Bosnia and Herzegovina in the final tournament from 3 to 15 May.
  • Germany won the last edition of the tournament in 2018/19, and seven of the 12 completed seasons: needing victory from their group decider against Austria, they fell 2-0 down having had a player sent off, but turned the game to prevail 3-2 with three goals in the space of five minutes.
  • Spain are four-time champions and Poland the only other victors, in 2012/13.
  • Croatia, Hungary, Slovakia and Ukraine are aiming to join hosts Bosnia and Herzegovina in making finals debuts.
Finand pipped unbeaten Iceland on goal difference
Finand pipped unbeaten Iceland on goal differenceSportsfile via Getty Images

Group A1 (complete)
Qualified for finals: Finland
Also in group: Iceland, Republic of Ireland*, Slovakia

Group A2 (7–13 April): Spain, Czech Republic, Hungary*, Ukraine

Group A3 (24–30 March): Sweden, Norway*, Serbia, Romania

Group A4 (complete):
Qualified for finals: Denmark*
Also in group: Greece
Did not play: Russia, Belarus

Russia suspended until further notice

Holders Germany qualified ahead of Austria
Holders Germany qualified ahead of AustriaGetty Images

Group A5 (complete)
Qualified for finals: Germany
Also in group: Austria, Slovenia, Kosovo*

﻿Group A6 (24–30 March): Poland*, France, England, Croatia

Group A7 (complete)
Qualified for finals: Netherlands
Also in group: Portugal*, Italy, Montenegro

*Hosts

League B

    Group B1 (complete)
    Group winners: Northern Ireland
    Runners-up: Israel*
    Also in group: Luxembourg, Faroe Islands

    Israel in action against Faroe Islands
    Israel in action against Faroe IslandsIsrael Football Association

    Group B2 (complete)
    Group winners: Turkey
    Runners-up: Latvia
    Also in group: Armenia*
    Did not play: Wales

    Group B3 (complete)
    Group winners: Scotland
    Runners-up: Albania*
    Also in group: North Macedonia, Azerbaijan

    Group B4 (complete)
    Group winners: Estonia
    Runners-up: Bulgaria*
    Also in group: Georgia

    Group B5 (complete)
    Group winners: Switzerland
    Runners-up: Lithuania*
    Also in group: Kazakhstan

    Belgiuim topped their League B group
    Belgiuim topped their League B groupFootball Association of Bosnia and Herzegovina

    Group B6 (complete)
    Group winners: Belgium
    Runners-up: Bosnia and Herzegovina* (finals hosts)
    Also in group: Moldova

    *Hosts

    How round 1 set the leagues

    League A

    Round 1 group winners: Republic of Ireland (Group A1), Netherlands (A2), Sweden (A3), Germany (A4, holders), Poland (A5), Denmark (A6), Spain (A7)

    Round 1 group runners-up: Norway (A1), Czech Republic (A2), France (A3), Portugal (A4), Russia (A5), Austria (A6), Iceland (A7)

    Round 1 group third place: Hungary (A1), Slovenia (A2), Italy (A3), Finland (A4), England (A5), Greece (A6), Serbia (A7)

    Promoted from League B: Belarus (best runners-up), Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, Romania, Slovakia, Ukraine

    Bosnia and Herzegovina competed in both rounds despite their finals place being asusred as hosts
    Bosnia and Herzegovina competed in both rounds despite their finals place being asusred as hostsFedja Krvavac

    League B

    Relegated from League A: Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina (finals hosts), Bulgaria, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Switzerland, Wales

    Round 1 group runners-up: Lithuania (B2), Estonia (B3), Israel (B4), Turkey (B5), Azerbaijan (B6)

    Round 1 group third place: Luxembourg (B1), Kazakhstan (B2), North Macedonia (B3), Faroe Islands (B4), Latvia (B5), Albania (B6)

    Round 1 group fourth place: Georgia (B1), Armenia (B2), Moldova (B3)

