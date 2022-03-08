UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

2021/22 Women's Under-17 EURO round 2 begins Tuesday

Tuesday 8 March 2022

Round 2 will decide seven teams qualifying for the finals in Bosnia and Herzegovina as well as promotion and relegation.

Germany and Spain have won 11 of the 12 editions between them
Germany and Spain have won 11 of the 12 editions between them Getty Images for DFB

Round 2 of the new UEFA Nations League-style UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship is running until 30 March and decides which seven teams join hosts Bosnia and Herzegovina in the finals from 3 to 15 May, as well as shaping promotion and relegation between Leagues A and B. The finals draw will be in Sarajevo on 5 April.

All the matches

League A includes 28 teams, including the seven promoted from League B during round 1 in the autumn. They are competing in seven groups; from these single-venue mini-tournaments, the winners will qualify for the finals and the teams finishing fourth will be relegated to League B for 2022/23 round 1.

The teams in League B (including seven sides relegated from League A in round 1) compete for promotion to League A in six groups. Bosnia and Herzegovina take part, although their finals place is assured as hosts.

League A

  • Group winners join hosts Bosnia and Herzegovina in the final tournament from 3 to 15 May.
  • Teams finishing fourth transfer to League B for 2022/23 round 1.
  • Germany won the last edition of the tournament in 2018/19, and seven of the 12 completed seasons.
  • Spain are four-time champions and Poland the only other victors, in 2012/13.
  • Croatia, Hungary, Greece, Kosovo, Montenegro, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia and Ukraine are aiming to join hosts Bosnia and Herzegovina in making finals debuts.

Group A1 (23–29 March): Republic of Ireland*, Iceland, Finland, Slovakia

Group A2 (dates tbc): Spain, Czech Republic, Hungary*, Ukraine

Group A3 (24–30 March): Sweden, Norway*, Serbia, Romania

Group A4 (13–19 March): Denmark*, Russia, Greece, Belarus

Russia suspended until further notice

Group A5 (23–29 March): Germany, Austria, Slovenia, Kosovo*

﻿Group A6 (24–30 March): Poland*, France, England, Croatia

Group A7 (16–22 March): Netherlands, Portugal*, Italy, Montenegro

*Hosts

League B

  • Group winners, and the runners-up with the best record against the teams finishing first and third, are promoted to League A for 2022/23 round 1.
League B teams will compete for promotion
League B teams will compete for promotionUEFA via Getty Inages

Group B1 (10–16 March): Northern Ireland, Israel*, Faroe Islands, Luxembourg

Group B2 (15–21 March): Wales, Turkey, Latvia, Armenia*

Group B3 (8–14 March): Scotland, Azerbaijan, Albania*, North Macedonia

Group B4 (16–22 March): Bulgaria*, Estonia, Georgia

Group B5 (23–29 March): Switzerland, Lithuania*, Kazakhstan

Group B6 (14–20 March): Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina* (finals hosts), Moldova

*Hosts

How round 1 set the leagues

League A

Round 1 group winners: Republic of Ireland (Group A1), Netherlands (A2), Sweden (A3), Germany (A4, holders), Poland (A5), Denmark (A6), Spain (A7)

Round 1 group runners-up: Norway (A1), Czech Republic (A2), France (A3), Portugal (A4), Russia (A5), Austria (A6), Iceland (A7)

Round 1 group third place: Hungary (A1), Slovenia (A2), Italy (A3), Finland (A4), England (A5), Greece (A6), Serbia (A7)

Promoted from League B: Belarus (best runners-up), Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, Romania, Slovakia, Ukraine

League B

Relegated from League A: Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina (finals hosts), Bulgaria, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Switzerland, Wales

Round 1 group runners-up: Lithuania (B2), Estonia (B3), Israel (B4), Turkey (B5), Azerbaijan (B6)

Round 1 group third place: Luxembourg (B1), Kazakhstan (B2), North Macedonia (B3), Faroe Islands (B4), Latvia (B5), Albania (B6)

Round 1 group fourth place: Georgia (B1), Armenia (B2), Moldova (B3)

© 1998-2022 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday 8 March 2022