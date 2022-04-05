2021/22 Women's Under-19 round 2 guide

Round 2 of the new UEFA Nations League-style UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship is deciding the seven teams joining hosts Czech Republic in the finals, as well as promotion and relegation between the leagues.

League A consists of 28 teams, including the seven promoted from League B during round 1 in the autumn. Czech Republic will take part in round 2, though they are assured of a finals place as hosts. The seven eventual group winners (plus the best runners-up if the Czech Republic top Group A7) will qualify for the finals from 27 June to 9 July, drawn on 18 May in Ostrava.

Promotions and relegations between Leagues A and B before round 1 of the 2022/23 edition will be confirmed ahead of the draw on 31 May.

France won the last completed edition in 2018/19.

Germany, Spain, Sweden, England, Denmark, Italy, the Netherlands and Russia are also past champions.

Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Greece and Ukraine are aiming to join the Czech Republic in making finals debuts.

Group A1 (6–12 April): Denmark, Sweden*, Poland, Croatia

Group A2 (6–12 April): Germany*, Finland, Russia, Belarus

Russia suspended until further notice

Group A3 (6–12 April): England*, Belgium, Iceland, Wales

Group A4 (9–15 May): Austria*, Norway, Ukraine, Bulgaria

Group A5 (6–12 April): Italy*, Switzerland, Hungary, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group A6 (6–12 April): Spain, Netherlands, Portugal*, Romania

Group A (6–12 April): France, Czech Republic* (finals hosts), Republic of Ireland, Greece

*Hosts

Group B1 (6–12 April): Northern Ireland*, Azerbaijan, Faroe Islands, Malta

Group B2 (6–12 April): Slovenia*, North Macedonia, Liechtenstein, Moldova

Group B3 (6–12 April): Serbia, Montenegro, Lithuania, Latvia*

Group B4 ﻿(6–12 April): Scotland*, Kosovo, Estonia, Kazakhstan

Group B5 (5–11 April): Slovakia, Georgia, Andorra*, Armenia

Group B6 (5–11 April): Turkey*, Albania, Israel, Cyprus

*Hosts

League A

Round 1 group winners: Austria (Group A1), France (holders, A2), Germany (A3), Denmark (A4), England (A5), Spain (A6), Italy (A7)

Round 1 group runners-up: Netherlands (A1), Sweden (A2), Belgium (A3), Finland (A4), Switzerland (A5), Czech Republic (finals hosts, A6), Norway (A7)

Round 1 group third place: Ukraine (A1), Iceland (A2), Russia (A3), Hungary (A4), Republic of Ireland (A5), Portugal (A6), Poland (A7)

Promoted from League B: Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Greece (best runners-up), Romania, Wales

League B

Relegated from League A: Azerbaijan, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey

Round 1 group runners-up: North Macedonia (B1), Albania (B3), Georgia (B4), Kosovo (B5), Montenegro (B6)

Round 1 group third place: Faroe Islands (B1), Lithuania (B2), Andorra (B3), Israel (B4), Liechtenstein (B5), Estonia (B6)

Round 1 group fourth place: Cyprus (B1), Kazakhstan (B2), Moldova (B3), Malta (B4), Latvia (B5), Armenia (B6)