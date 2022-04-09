2021/22 Women's Under-19 round 2: France qualify
Saturday 9 April 2022
Round 2 will decide the seven teams joining hosts Czech Republic in the finals as well as promotion and relegation between the leagues.
Round 2 of the new UEFA Nations League-style UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship is deciding the seven teams joining hosts Czech Republic in the finals, as well as promotion and relegation between the leagues.
Qualified for final tournament
Czech Republic (hosts)
France (Group A7 winners)
League A consists of 28 teams, including the seven promoted from League B during round 1 in the autumn. Czech Republic will take part in round 2, though they are assured of a finals place as hosts. The seven eventual group winners ) will qualify for the finals from 27 June to 9 July, drawn on 18 May in Ostrava.
Promotions and relegations between Leagues A and B before round 1 of the 2022/23 edition will be confirmed ahead of the draw on 31 May.All the matches
League A
- France won the last completed edition in 2018/19.
- Germany, Spain, Sweden, England, Denmark, Italy, the Netherlands and Russia are also past champions.
- Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Greece and Ukraine are aiming to join the Czech Republic in making finals debuts.
Group A1 (6–12 April): Denmark, Sweden*, Poland, Croatia
Group A2 (6–12 April): Germany*, Finland, Russia, Belarus
Group A3 (6–12 April): England*, Belgium, Iceland, Wales
Group A4 (9–15 May): Austria*, Norway, Ukraine, Bulgaria
Group A5 (6–12 April): Italy*, Switzerland, Hungary, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Group A6 (6–12 April): Spain, Netherlands, Portugal*, Romania
Group A (6–12 April)
Qualified: France
Also in group: Republic of Ireland, Greece, Czech Republic* (finals hosts),
*Hosts
League B
Group B1 (6–12 April): Northern Ireland*, Azerbaijan, Faroe Islands, Malta
Group B2 (6–12 April): Slovenia*, North Macedonia, Liechtenstein, Moldova
Group B3 (6–12 April):
Group winners: Serbia, Montenegro,
Also in group: Lithuania, Latvia*, Montenegro,
Group B4 (6–12 April): Scotland*, Kosovo, Estonia, Kazakhstan
Group B5 (5–11 April): Slovakia, Georgia, Andorra*, Armenia
Group B6 (5–11 April):
Group winners: Israel
Also in group: Turkey*, Albania, Cyprus
*Hosts
How the leagues were formed by round 1
League A
Round 1 group winners: Austria (Group A1), France (holders, A2), Germany (A3), Denmark (A4), England (A5), Spain (A6), Italy (A7)
Round 1 group runners-up: Netherlands (A1), Sweden (A2), Belgium (A3), Finland (A4), Switzerland (A5), Czech Republic (finals hosts, A6), Norway (A7)
Round 1 group third place: Ukraine (A1), Iceland (A2), Russia (A3), Hungary (A4), Republic of Ireland (A5), Portugal (A6), Poland (A7)
Promoted from League B: Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Greece (best runners-up), Romania, Wales
League B
Relegated from League A: Azerbaijan, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey
Round 1 group runners-up: North Macedonia (B1), Albania (B3), Georgia (B4), Kosovo (B5), Montenegro (B6)
Round 1 group third place: Faroe Islands (B1), Lithuania (B2), Andorra (B3), Israel (B4), Liechtenstein (B5), Estonia (B6)
Round 1 group fourth place: Cyprus (B1), Kazakhstan (B2), Moldova (B3), Malta (B4), Latvia (B5), Armenia (B6)