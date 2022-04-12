2021/22 Women's Under-19 round 2: Germany, England France, Italy, Spain, Sweden join finals hosts Czech Republic

Round 2 of the new UEFA Nations League-style UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship is deciding the seven teams joining hosts Czech Republic in the finals, as well as promotion and relegation between the leagues.

Qualified for final tournament so far Czech Republic (hosts)

England (Group A3 winners)

France (holders, Group A7 winners)

Germany (Group A2 winners)

Italy (Group A5 winners)

Spain (Group A6 winners)

Sweden (Group A1 winners)

League A consists of 28 teams, including the seven promoted from League B during round 1 in the autumn. Czech Republic are taking part in round 2, though they are assured of a finals place as hosts. The seven eventual group winners will qualify for the finals from 27 June to 9 July, drawn on 18 May in Ostrava. All groups are complete except Group A4, which runs from 9 to 15 May.

Promotions and relegations between Leagues A and B before round 1 of the 2022/23 edition will be confirmed ahead of the draw on 31 May.

France won the last completed edition in 2018/19.

Record six-time champions Germany beat Finland on penalties to top Group A2.

Other former winners to qualify are England, Italy, Spain and Sweden.

Bulgaria and Ukraine, two of the four contenders in Group A4, are aiming to join the Czech Republic in making finals debuts.

Group A1 (complete)

Qualified: Sweden*

Also in group: Denmark, Poland, Croatia

Group A2 (complete)

Qualified: Germany*

Also in group: Finland

Did not play: Russia, Belarus

Russia suspended until further notice

England celebrate scoring against Iceland The FA via Getty Images

Group A3 (complete)

Qualified: England*

Also in group: Belgium, Wales, Iceland

Group A4 (9–15 May)

Contenders: Austria*, Norway, Ukraine, Bulgaria

Group A5 (complete)

Qualified: Italy*,

Also in group: Hungary, Switzerland, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Italy celebrate qualifying Getty Images

Group A6 (complete)

Qualified: Spain

Also in group: Netherlands, Portugal*, Romania

Group A (complete)

Qualified: France

Also in group: Republic of Ireland, Greece, Czech Republic* (finals hosts),

*Hosts

Group B1 (complete)

Group winners: Northern Ireland*,

Runners-up: Malta

Also in group: Azerbaijan, Faroe Islands

Liechtenstein face North Macedonia DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Group B2 (complete)

Group winners: Slovenia*

Runners-up: North Macedonia,

Also in group: Moldova, Liechtenstein

Group B3 (complete)

Group winners: Serbia

Runners-up: Lithuania

Also in group: Latvia*, Montenegro,

Group B4 ﻿(complete)

Group winners: Scotland*

Runners-up: Kosovo

Also in group: Kazakhstan, Estonia

Group B5 (complete)

Group winners: Slovakia

Runners-up: Andorra*

Also in group: Georgia, Armenia

Group B6 (complete)

Group winners: Israel

Runners-up: ﻿Turkey*

Also in group: Albania, Cyprus

*Hosts

League A

Round 1 group winners: Austria (Group A1), France (holders, A2), Germany (A3), Denmark (A4), England (A5), Spain (A6), Italy (A7)

Round 1 group runners-up: Netherlands (A1), Sweden (A2), Belgium (A3), Finland (A4), Switzerland (A5), Czech Republic (finals hosts, A6), Norway (A7)

Round 1 group third place: Ukraine (A1), Iceland (A2), Russia (A3), Hungary (A4), Republic of Ireland (A5), Portugal (A6), Poland (A7)

Promoted from League B: Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Greece (best runners-up), Romania, Wales

League B

Relegated from League A: Azerbaijan, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey

Round 1 group runners-up: North Macedonia (B1), Albania (B3), Georgia (B4), Kosovo (B5), Montenegro (B6)

Round 1 group third place: Faroe Islands (B1), Lithuania (B2), Andorra (B3), Israel (B4), Liechtenstein (B5), Estonia (B6)

Round 1 group fourth place: Cyprus (B1), Kazakhstan (B2), Moldova (B3), Malta (B4), Latvia (B5), Armenia (B6)