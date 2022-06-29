2022/23 UEFA Regions' Cup qualifying: Cherven, Basiani through from preliminary round

The UEFA Regions' Cup preliminary round tournament began qualifying as the European amateur competition returned.

In all, 35 associations have entered, with Malta and San Marino fielding national amateur teams and the rest to be represented by regional selections that win their country's qualifying competitions. The teams from the 30 associations with the highest competition coefficients will begin in the intermediate round, with the other five (the teams from hosts Azerbaijan, Belarus, Estonia, Georgia and Kazakhstan) taking part in the preliminary round tournament to fill the remaining intermediate round slots in Groups 1 and 3.

The five teams took part in a two-round, one-venue event hosted in Azerbaijan. "Kolos" Cherven of Belarus and Georgia's Basiani won their groups to progress to the intermediate round.

The intermediate round must be completed by 9 December, with some mini-tournament dates to be set. The eight intermediate round group winners will qualify for the finals – to be held, in principle, in the last two weeks of June 2023.

The competition returns following the cancellation of the 2020/21 edition due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The most recent edition was in 2018/19, when Poland's Dolny Śląsk beat German hosts Bavaria in the final.

Preliminary round

Preliminary round results

Group 1 (23–27 June)

Group winners: Basiani (GEO)

Also in group: Kaskelen (KAZ)*, Tallinna Zapoos (EST)

*Kaskelen forfeit match against Basiani

Group 2 (24 & 26 June)

Group winners: "Kolos" Cherven (BLR)

Also in group: Jabrayil (AZE, hosts)

Cherven won 8-3 on aggregate

Intermediate round groups

The winners of each group qualify for the finals, which in principle will be held in the last two weeks of June 2023, with the hosts to be decided when the qualifiers are known.

All associations will be represented by regional amateur teams, to be determined, other than Malta and San Marino, who will be represented by their national amateur teams.

Group 1* (22–28 August): Zenica-Doboj (BIH), Hapoel Bikat Hayarden (ISR), Central Scotland (SCO), Basiani (GEO)

*Russia excluded

Group 2 (24–30 August): Poland, West Slovakia (SVK), Latvia Amateur (LVA, hosts), ARF Ialoveni (MDA)

Group 3 (2–8 November): Türkiye (hosts), Portugal, Finland, "Kolos" Cherven (BLR)

Group 4 (10–16 October): Czech Republic, Eastern Region Northern Ireland (NIR, hosts), Wales, Sweden

Group 5 (29 September–5 October): Bavaria (GER), Lazio Region (ITA, hosts), England, North Macedonia

Group 6 (25–31 October): Republic of Ireland, Bulgaria (hosts), Romania, San Marino (SMR)

Group 7 (6–12 October): Spain (hosts), Pest (HUN), Geneva (SUI), Slovenia

Group 8 (28 September–4 October): Split (CRO, hosts), Ukraine, Belgrade (SRB), Malta (MLT)