2022/23 Under-17 EURO qualifying round report
Tuesday 22 November 2022
The 13 groups are complete with the elite round draw on 8 December.
The 2022/23 UEFA European Under-17 Championship qualifying round has begun the road to the finals in Hungary.
- The top two teams in each group will join top seeds Netherlands and Spain in the spring 2023 elite round along with the four third-placed teams with the best records against the top two in their section (to be confirmed).
- Hosts Hungary qualify directly for the 16-team final tournament from 17 May to 2 June 2023.
Qualifying round groups
Group 1
Through to elite round: Portugal (hosts), Slovenia
Third place: Kazakhstan
Also in group: Faroe Islands
Group 2
Through to elite round: Ukraine, Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts)
Third place: Azerbaijan
Also in group: Liechtenstein
Group 3
Through to elite round: England, Israel
Third place: Georgia (hosts)
Also in group: Lithuania
Group 4
Through to elite round: Czechia, Scotland
Third place: Northern Ireland
Also in group: Malta (hosts)
Group 5
Through to elite round: Montenegro, Poland (hosts)
Third place: Austria
Also in group: Andorra
Group 6
Through to elite round: Belgium, Denmark
Third place: Romania (hosts)
Also in group: Estonia
Group 7
Through to elite round: Wales, Croatia (hosts)
Third place: Albania
Also in group: Sweden
Group 8
Through to elite round: Italy, Finland
Third place: Greece
Also in group: Kosovo (hosts)
Group 9
Through to elite round: France (holders), Iceland
Third place: Luxembourg
Also in group: North Macedonia (hosts)
Group 10
Through to elite round: Norway (hosts), Republic of Ireland
Third place: Belarus
Also in group: Armenia
Group 11*
Through to elite round: Serbia, Cyprus (hosts)
Third place: Gibraltar
*Russia excluded
Group 12
Through to elite round: Germany, Latvia
Third place: Slovakia
Also in group: Moldova (hosts)
Group 13
Through to elite round: Switzerland, Türkiye
Third place: Bulgaria (hosts)
Also in group: San Marino