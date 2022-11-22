2022/23 Under-17 EURO qualifying round report

The 2022/23 UEFA European Under-17 Championship qualifying round has begun the road to the finals in Hungary.

The top two teams in each group will join top seeds Netherlands and Spain in the spring 2023 elite round along with the four third-placed teams with the best records against the top two in their section (to be confirmed).

Hosts Hungary qualify directly for the 16-team final tournament from 17 May to 2 June 2023.

Results

Group 1

Through to elite round: Portugal (hosts), Slovenia

Third place: Kazakhstan

Also in group: Faroe Islands

Group 2

Through to elite round: Ukraine, Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts)

Third place: Azerbaijan

Also in group: Liechtenstein

Bosnia and Herzegovina enjoy a goal against Azerbaijan Fedja Krvavac

Group 3

Through to elite round: England, Israel

Third place: Georgia (hosts)

Also in group: Lithuania

Group 4

Through to elite round: Czechia, Scotland

Third place: Northern Ireland

Also in group: Malta (hosts)

Group 5

Through to elite round: Montenegro, Poland (hosts)

Third place: Austria

Also in group: Andorra

Group 6

Through to elite round: Belgium, Denmark

Third place: Romania (hosts)

Also in group: Estonia

Group 7

Through to elite round: Wales, Croatia (hosts)

Third place: Albania

Also in group: Sweden

Group 8

Through to elite round: Italy, Finland

Third place: Greece

Also in group: Kosovo (hosts)

2022 final highlights: France 2-1 Netherlands

Group 9

Through to elite round: France (holders), Iceland

Third place: Luxembourg

Also in group: North Macedonia (hosts)

Group 10

Through to elite round: Norway (hosts), Republic of Ireland

Third place: Belarus

Also in group: Armenia

Group 11*

Through to elite round: Serbia, Cyprus (hosts)

Third place: Gibraltar

*Russia excluded

Group 12

Through to elite round: Germany, Latvia

Third place: Slovakia

Also in group: Moldova (hosts)

Group 13

Through to elite round: Switzerland, Türkiye

Third place: Bulgaria (hosts)

Also in group: San Marino