2022/23 Under-17 EURO qualifying round report
Tuesday 22 November 2022
Article summary
The 13 groups are complete with the elite round draw on 8 December.
Article top media content
Article body
The 2022/23 UEFA European Under-17 Championship qualifying round has begun the road to the finals in Hungary, with 30 teams advancing to join top seeds Netherlands and Spain in the elite round draw at 11:45 CET on 8 December.
- The top two teams in each group join top seeds Netherlands and Spain in the spring 2023 elite round along with the four third-placed teams with the best records against the top two in their section. Kazakhstan missed out on finishing as a best third-placed team on goal difference.
- Hosts Hungary qualify directly for the 16-team final tournament from 17 May to 2 June 2023.
Through to elite round
Albania*, Belgium, Belarus*, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, England, Finland, France (holders), Germany, Iceland, Israel, Italy, Latvia, Montenegro, Northern Ireland*, Netherlands (bye), Norway, Poland. Portugal, Republic of Ireland, Scotland, Serbia, Slovakia*, Slovenia, Spain (bye), Switzerland, Türkiye, Ukraine, Wales
*Four best third-placed teams
Qualifying round groups
Group 1
Through to elite round: Portugal (hosts), Slovenia
Also in group: Kazakhstan, Faroe Islands
Group 2
Through to elite round: Ukraine, Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts)
Also in group: Azerbaijan, Liechtenstein
Group 3
Through to elite round: England, Israel
Also in group: Georgia (hosts), Lithuania
Group 4
Through to elite round: Czechia, Scotland, Northern Ireland
Also in group: Malta (hosts)
Group 5
Through to elite round: Montenegro, Poland (hosts)
Also in group: Austria, Andorra
Group 6
Through to elite round: Belgium, Denmark
Also in group: Romania (hosts), Estonia
Group 7
Through to elite round: Wales, Croatia (hosts), Albania
Also in group: Sweden
Group 8
Through to elite round: Italy, Finland
Also in group: Greece, Kosovo (hosts)
Group 9
Through to elite round: France (holders), Iceland
Also in group: Luxembourg, North Macedonia (hosts)
Group 10
Through to elite round: Norway (hosts), Republic of Ireland, Belarus
Also in group: Armenia
Group 11*
Through to elite round: Serbia, Cyprus (hosts)
Also in group: Gibraltar
*Russia excluded
Group 12
Through to elite round: Germany, Latvia, Slovakia
Also in group: Moldova (hosts)
Group 13
Through to elite round: Switzerland, Türkiye
Also in group: Bulgaria (hosts), San Marino