2022/23 Under-17 EURO qualifying round report

The 2022/23 UEFA European Under-17 Championship qualifying round has begun the road to the finals in Hungary, with 30 teams advancing to join top seeds Netherlands and Spain in the elite round draw at 11:45 CET on 8 December.

The top two teams in each group join top seeds Netherlands and Spain in the spring 2023 elite round along with the four third-placed teams with the best records against the top two in their section. Kazakhstan missed out on finishing as a best third-placed team on goal difference.

Hosts Hungary qualify directly for the 16-team final tournament from 17 May to 2 June 2023.

Through to elite round Albania*, Belgium, Belarus*, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, England, Finland, France (holders), Germany, Iceland, Israel, Italy, Latvia, Montenegro, Northern Ireland*, Netherlands (bye), Norway, Poland. Portugal, Republic of Ireland, Scotland, Serbia, Slovakia*, Slovenia, Spain (bye), Switzerland, Türkiye, Ukraine, Wales *Four best third-placed teams

Results

Group 1

Through to elite round: Portugal (hosts), Slovenia

Also in group: Kazakhstan, Faroe Islands

Group 2

Through to elite round: Ukraine, Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts)

Also in group: Azerbaijan, Liechtenstein

Group 3

Through to elite round: England, Israel

Also in group: Georgia (hosts), Lithuania



Group 4

Through to elite round: Czechia, Scotland, Northern Ireland

Also in group: Malta (hosts)

Group 5

Through to elite round: Montenegro, Poland (hosts)

Also in group: Austria, Andorra

Group 6

Through to elite round: Belgium, Denmark

Also in group: Romania (hosts), Estonia

Group 7

Through to elite round: Wales, Croatia (hosts), Albania

Also in group: Sweden

Group 8

Through to elite round: Italy, Finland

Also in group: Greece, Kosovo (hosts)

Group 9

Through to elite round: France (holders), Iceland

Also in group: Luxembourg, North Macedonia (hosts)

Group 10

Through to elite round: Norway (hosts), Republic of Ireland, Belarus

Also in group: Armenia

Group 11*

Through to elite round: Serbia, Cyprus (hosts)

Also in group: Gibraltar

*Russia excluded

Group 12

Through to elite round: Germany, Latvia, Slovakia

Also in group: Moldova (hosts)

Group 13

Through to elite round: Switzerland, Türkiye

Also in group: Bulgaria (hosts), San Marino

