2021/22 Under-17 EURO elite round guide
Wednesday 23 March 2022
Article summary
The eight groups decide the 15 berths on offer for the finals alongside hosts Israel.
Article top media content
Article body
The UEFA European Under-17 Championship elite round decides the 15 spots alongside hosts Israel in the finals, to be held from 16 May to 1 June.
The eight elite round group winners and seven runners-up with the best records against the first and third-placed teams of their respective group will join Israel in the final tournament. The finals draw is at 11:00 CET (12:00 local time) on Wednesday 6 April at the Daniel Herzliya Hotel.All the matches
- The Netherlands won the last two editions to be completed, in 2017/18 and 2018/19.
- Estonia, Kosovo, Latvia and Wales are hoping to reach their first U17 finals.
Elite round groups
Group 1 (24–30 March): Netherlands (hosts), Greece, Slovakia, Hungary
Group 2 (23–29 March): Switzerland, Denmark (hosts), Sweden, Latvia
Group 3 (23–29 March): Germany, Czech Republic, Scotland (hosts), Georgia
Group 4 (23–29 March): Spain, Estonia, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts)
Group 5* (23–29 March): England, Luxembourg (hosts), France
*Change to Group 5 due to Russia's suspension
Group 6 (20–26 April): Italy (hosts), Ukraine, Kosovo, Poland
Group 7 (23–29 March): Slovenia (hosts), Turkey, Serbia, Wales
Group 8 (23–29 March): Bulgaria, Republic of Ireland, Portugal (hosts), Finland