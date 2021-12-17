UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

2021/22 Under-17 EURO elite round starts 23 March

Friday 17 December 2021

The eight groups will decide the 15 berths on offer for the finals alongside hosts Israel.

UEFA via Getty Images

The UEFA European Under-17 Championship elite round runs from 23 to 30 March and will decide the 15 spots alongside hosts Israel in the finals, to be held from 16 May to 1 June.

The eight elite round group winners and seven runners-up with the best records will join Israel in the final tournament.

  • The Netherlands won the last two editions to be completed, in 2017/18 and 2018/19.
  • Estonia, Kosovo, Latvia and Wales are hoping to reach their first U17 finals.

Group 1 (24–30 March): Netherlands (hosts), Greece, Slovakia, Hungary

Group 2 (23–29 March): Switzerland, Denmark (hosts), Sweden, Latvia

Group 3 (23–29 March): Germany, Czech Republic, Scotland (hosts), Georgia

Group 4 (23–29 March): Spain, Estonia, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts)

Group 5 (23–29 March): England, Luxembourg (hosts), Russia, France

Group 6 (23–29 March): Italy (hosts), Ukraine, Kosovo, Poland

Group 7 (23–29 March): Slovenia (hosts), Turkey, Serbia, Wales

Group 8 (23–29 March): Bulgaria, Republic of Ireland, Portugal (hosts), Finland

© 1998-2021 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday 17 December 2021