2021/22 Under-17 EURO elite round starts 23 March
Friday 17 December 2021
The eight groups will decide the 15 berths on offer for the finals alongside hosts Israel.
The UEFA European Under-17 Championship elite round runs from 23 to 30 March and will decide the 15 spots alongside hosts Israel in the finals, to be held from 16 May to 1 June.
The eight elite round group winners and seven runners-up with the best records will join Israel in the final tournament.
- The Netherlands won the last two editions to be completed, in 2017/18 and 2018/19.
- Estonia, Kosovo, Latvia and Wales are hoping to reach their first U17 finals.
Group 1 (24–30 March): Netherlands (hosts), Greece, Slovakia, Hungary
Group 2 (23–29 March): Switzerland, Denmark (hosts), Sweden, Latvia
Group 3 (23–29 March): Germany, Czech Republic, Scotland (hosts), Georgia
Group 4 (23–29 March): Spain, Estonia, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts)
Group 5 (23–29 March): England, Luxembourg (hosts), Russia, France
Group 6 (23–29 March): Italy (hosts), Ukraine, Kosovo, Poland
Group 7 (23–29 March): Slovenia (hosts), Turkey, Serbia, Wales
Group 8 (23–29 March): Bulgaria, Republic of Ireland, Portugal (hosts), Finland