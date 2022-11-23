2022/23 Under-19 EURO qualifying round report
Wednesday 23 November 2022
The qualifying round has set the line-up for the elite round draw on 8 December.
The 2022/23 UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifying round is complete, with 27 teams progressing to join top seeds Portugal in the elite round round draw at 11:00 CET on 8 December. The elite round will produce the seven opponents for hosts Malta in July's finals.
Through to elite round
Belgium, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, England (holders), Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Italy*, Latvia, Luxembourg, Northern Ireland, Norway, Poland, Portugal (bye), Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Türkiye, Ukraine
*Best third-placed team
- The top two teams in each group join top seeds Portugal in the spring elite round along with the third-placed team with the best record against the top two in their section.
- Hosts Malta qualify directly for the final tournament from 3 to 16 July.
- Luxembourg have got through a round of this competition for the first time including the old U18 EURO (other than in 1984 when they progressed to the finals as their qualifying opponents forfeited).
- Bulgaria and the Netherlands both ended third in their groups in three-way head-to-head goals scored tie-breaks; Italy missed out on the top two on three-way head-to-head goal difference but ended as the best third-placed team, the only one to score three points against the leading pair.
Qualifying round groups
Group 1
Through to elite round: Greece, Czechia
Also in group: Switzerland (hosts), Andorra
Group 2
Through to elite round: Türkiye, Luxembourg
Also in group: Bulgaria (hosts), Azerbaijan
Group 3
Through to elite round: Ukraine, Sweden (hosts)
Also in group: Cyprus, Kosovo
Group 4
Through to elite round: Republic of Ireland, Hungary
Also in group: Wales (hosts), Gibraltar
Group 5
Through to elite round: Poland (hosts), Estonia, Italy
Also in group: Bosnia and Herzegovina
Group 6
Through to elite round: Romania (hosts), Latvia
Also in group: Austria, Lithuania
Group 7*
Through to elite round: Spain, Belgium (hosts)
Also in group: Albania
*Russia excluded
Group 8
Through to elite round: France, Iceland
Also in group: Scotland (hosts), Kazakstan
Group 9
Through to elite round: England (holders), Denmark (hosts)
Also in group: Montenegro, Georgia
Group 10
Through to elite round: Serbia, Norway
Also in group: North Macedonia (hosts), San Marino
Group 11
Through to elite round: Croatia (hosts), Israel
Also in group: Finland, Faroe Islands
Group 12
Through to elite round: Germany, Slovakia
Also in group: Belarus (hosts), Armenia
Group 13
Through to elite round: Slovenia, Northern Ireland
Also in group: Netherlands (hosts), Moldova