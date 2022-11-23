2022/23 Under-19 EURO qualifying round report

The 2022/23 UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifying round is complete, with 27 teams progressing to join top seeds Portugal in the elite round round draw at 11:00 CET on 8 December. The elite round will produce the seven opponents for hosts Malta in July's finals.

Through to elite round Belgium, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, England (holders), Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Italy*, Latvia, Luxembourg, Northern Ireland, Norway, Poland, Portugal (bye), Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Türkiye, Ukraine *Best third-placed team

The top two teams in each group join top seeds Portugal in the spring elite round along with the third-placed team with the best record against the top two in their section.

Hosts Malta qualify directly for the final tournament from 3 to 16 July.

Luxembourg have got through a round of this competition for the first time including the old U18 EURO (other than in 1984 when they progressed to the finals as their qualifying opponents forfeited).

Bulgaria and the Netherlands both ended third in their groups in three-way head-to-head goals scored tie-breaks; Italy missed out on the top two on three-way head-to-head goal difference but ended as the best third-placed team, the only one to score three points against the leading pair.

Matches

Group 1

Through to elite round: Greece, Czechia

Also in group: Switzerland (hosts), Andorra

Group 2

Through to elite round: Türkiye, Luxembourg

Also in group: Bulgaria (hosts), Azerbaijan



Group 3

Through to elite round: Ukraine, Sweden (hosts)

Also in group: Cyprus, Kosovo



Group 4

Through to elite round: Republic of Ireland, Hungary

Also in group: Wales (hosts), Gibraltar

Group 5

Through to elite round: Poland (hosts), Estonia, Italy

Also in group: Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group 6

Through to elite round: Romania (hosts), Latvia

Also in group: Austria, Lithuania

Group 7*

Through to elite round: Spain, Belgium (hosts)

Also in group: Albania

*Russia excluded

Group 8

Through to elite round: France, Iceland

Also in group: Scotland (hosts), Kazakstan

Group 9

Through to elite round: England (holders), Denmark (hosts)

Also in group: Montenegro, Georgia

Group 10

Through to elite round: Serbia, Norway

Also in group: North Macedonia (hosts), San Marino

Group 11

Through to elite round: Croatia (hosts), Israel

Also in group: Finland, Faroe Islands

Group 12

Through to elite round: Germany, Slovakia

Also in group: Belarus (hosts), Armenia



Group 13

Through to elite round: Slovenia, Northern Ireland

Also in group: Netherlands (hosts), Moldova