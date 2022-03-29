2021/22 Under-19 EURO elite round: Austria, England, France, Israel, Italy, Romania qualify

The UEFA European Under-19 Championship elite round is in progress, with the section winners to join hosts Slovakia in the finals from 18 June to 1 July.

So far six of the seven groups are completed with Austria, England, France, Israel, Italy and Romania topping their groups to qualify. The final tournament, for which the draw will be held at 12:00 CET on Thursday 28 April at X-Bionic Sphere in Šamorín-Čilistov, will act as Europe's qualifier for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia.

In the elite round, the teams emerging from the qualifying round joined top seeds Portugal, who entered at this stage.

Qualified for final tournament Austria (Group 7 winners)

England (Group 3 winners)

France (Group 2 winners)

Israel (Group 1 winners)

Italy (Group 5 winners)

Romania (Group 4 winners)

Slovakia (hosts)

Spain won the last completed edition in 2018/19 but missed out behind Austria in this round.

Bosnia & Herzegovina narrowly missed out on a finals debut behind France, who scored twice in the last seven minutes to win their Group 2 decider 2-1.

Group 1 (complete):

Qualified as group winners: Israel

Also in group: Hungary (hosts), Scotland, Turkey

Group 2 (complete)

Qualified as group winners: France (hosts)

Also in group: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Czech Republic, Sweden

Group 3 (complete)

Qualified as group winners: England (hosts)

Also in group: Portugal, Republic of Ireland, Armenia

Group 4 (complete)

Qualified as group winners: Romania

Also in group: Iceland, Georgia, Croatia (hosts)

Italy qualified in Finland Getty Images

Group 5 (complete)

Qualified as group winners: Italy

Also in group: Belgium, Finland (hosts), Germany

Group 6 (1–7 June): Netherlands (hosts), Ukraine, Norway, Serbia

Group 7* (complete)

Qualified as group winners: Austria

Also in group: Spain (hosts), Denmark

*Change to Group 7 due to Russia's suspension