2021/22 Under-19 EURO elite round begins 23 March
Friday 17 December 2021
Article summary
The winners of the seven groups from 23 to 29 March join Slovakia in the finals.
Article top media content
Article body
The UEFA European Under-19 Championship elite round runs from 23 to 29 March, with the section winners to join hosts Slovakia in the finals from 18 June to 1 July.
In the elite round, the 27 teams emerging from the qualifying round join top seeds Portugal, who enter at this stage. The final tournament will act as Europe's qualifier for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia.
- Spain won the last completed edition in 2018/19.
- Bosnia and Herzegovina, Denmark and Iceland are aiming to reach their first U19 final tournament.
Group 1: Turkey, Hungary (hosts), Israel, Scotland
Group 2: France (hosts), Bosnia and Herzegovina, Czech Republic, Sweden
Group 3: Portugal, England (hosts), Republic of Ireland, Armenia
Group 4: Croatia (hosts), Georgia, Romania, Iceland
Group 5: Italy, Belgium, Finland (hosts), Germany
Group 6: Netherlands (hosts), Ukraine, Norway, Serbia
Group 7: Russia, Denmark, Spain (hosts), Austria