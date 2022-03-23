2021/22 Under-19 EURO elite round guide
Wednesday 23 March 2022
The winners of the seven groups join Slovakia in the finals.
The UEFA European Under-19 Championship elite round is in progress, with the section winners to join hosts Slovakia in the finals from 18 June to 1 July.
In the elite round, the teams emerging from the qualifying round join top seeds Portugal, who enter at this stage. The final tournament, for which the draw will be held on Thursday 28 April at X-Bionic Sphere in Šamorín-Čilistov, will act as Europe's qualifier for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia.All the matches
- Spain won the last completed edition in 2018/19.
- Bosnia and Herzegovina, Denmark and Iceland are aiming to reach their first U19 final tournament.
Elite round groups
Group 1 (23–29 March): Turkey, Hungary (hosts), Israel, Scotland
Group 2 (23–29 March): France (hosts), Bosnia and Herzegovina, Czech Republic, Sweden
Group 3 (23–29 March): Portugal, England (hosts), Republic of Ireland, Armenia
Group 4 (23–29 March): Croatia (hosts), Georgia, Romania, Iceland
Group 5 (23–29 March): Italy, Belgium, Finland (hosts), Germany
Group 6 (tbc): Netherlands (hosts), Ukraine, Norway, Serbia
Group 7* (23–29 March): Denmark, Spain (hosts), Austria