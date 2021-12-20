UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Women's Champions League quarter-final draw: Madrid-Barcelona, Juventus-Lyon, Bayern-Paris, Arsenal-Wolfsburg

Monday 20 December 2021

Holders Barcelona meet Real Madrid, Juventus face Lyon, Bayern take on Paris and Arsenal play Wolfsburg in March.

UEFA via Getty Images

Holders Barcelona will face Real Madrid in the quarter-finals after the UEFA Women's Champons League draw set the road to May's decider in Turin.

Also in March's ties, seven-time champions Lyon meet final hosts Juventus, Arsenal take on fellow former champions Wolfsburg and last season's two beaten semi-finalists are paired in Bayern München and Paris Saint-Germain. The semi-final draw has also been made, with a potential tie between Lyon and Paris among the possibilities.

Draw in full

Quarter-finals (22/23 & 30/31 March)

Bayern München (GER) vs Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
Juventus (ITA) vs Lyon (ITA)
Arsenal (ENG) vs Wolfsburg (GER)
Real Madrid (ESP) vs Barcelona (ESP, holders)

Semi-finals (23/24 April & 30 April/1 May)

1: Real Madrid / Barcelona vs Arsenal / Wolfsburg
2: Juventus / Lyon vs Bayern München / Paris Saint-Germain

Final (Juventus Stadium, Turin)

Winner semi-final 1 vs Winner semi-final 2

The eight teams emerged after qualifying from the competition's first-ever home-and-away group stage, played between October and December, with last season's runners-up Chelsea among the clubs missing out. The full schedule of the ties will be confirmed in due course.

The so-called away goals rule has been removed, so ties level after 180 minutes in the quarter-finals or semi-finals will go to extra time irrespective of the number of goals each team has scored home and away. If the teams still cannot be separated after the additional 30 minutes then it goes to a penalty shoot-out.

Where to watch

Just as in the group stage, all games will be streamed live and for free on DAZN//YouTube. You can also watch the DAZN streams in our MatchCentres.

© 1998-2021 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday 20 December 2021