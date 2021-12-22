UEFA Europa League: 2021/22 group stage in numbers

1 West Ham were the only club making their maiden appearances in a UEFA Cup/Europa League group stage.

2 Napoli have only lost three of their last 21 matches in the Europa League group stage (W14 D4) – two of those defeats came against Spartak Moskva this season.

3 Rangers scored three own goals in this season's group stage – no side has ever registered a higher number in a single UEFA Cup/Europa League campaign.

Highlights: Leverkusen 3-2 Celtic

4 Leverkusen won their Europa League group for the fourth time – only Salzburg (five) have done so more often.

6 Napoli have qualified for the knockout stage from all six of their Europa League group stage campaigns.

7 Lazio have made it out of their Europa League group for the seventh time – only Villarreal (eight) have done so on more occasions.

Highlights: Spartak Moskva 3-4 Leicester

9 Patson Daka scored the fastest ever Europa League hat-trick in Leicester's 4-3 win at Spartak Moskva on Matchday 3, timed at nine minutes and 34 seconds. He also became only the fifth player to score four goals in a Europa League match.

12 This was the first occasion Monaco completed a group stage in any European competition without losing a match (W3 D3), at the 12th time of asking.

15 Leverkusen have not lost any of their 15 home matches in the Europa League group stage – no other team has played as many home games in the competition without suffering defeat.

Highlights: Sparta Praha 3-4 Lyon

16 Lyon finished the group stage with 16 points, equalling the record they set in 2012/13 as the best by a French side in the competition. They were also the top scorers in the group stage with 16 goals.

17 Lokomotiv Moskva have not won any of their last 17 matches in UEFA competition (D5 L12), failing to score in more than half of those matches.

18 Ludogorets set a competition record by going 18 Europa League games without a victory.

19 Only Simone Inzaghi (20) has scored more goals than Ciro Immobile (19) for Lazio in European competition.

Highlights: Celtic 3-2 Betis

23 Real Betis were beaten at Leverkusen on Matchday 4 and Celtic on Matchday 6 – the first time they have lost consecutive away games in European competition for 23 years (at Chelsea and Vejle in 1998).

32 Napoli's 4-1 triumph at Legia on Matchday 4 marked the first time they had scored twice or more in five consecutive European games since 1989 – 32 years ago.

35 There were 35 goals scored between the 46th and 60th minutes in the group stage – the most of any 15-minute period.

60 In beating Legia on Matchday 5, Leicester scored three goals in the first half of a game in European competition for the first time since they faced Glenavon in the 1961/62 UEFA Cup Winners' Cup – 60 years ago.

Highlights: West Ham 3-0 Genk

223 Brøndby and West Ham's participation took the total number of different teams to feature in a Europa League ﻿group stage to 223. There have been 39 nations represented in those 13 seasons.

252 There were 252 goals in the group stage, an average of 2.63 goals per match.

522 Marseille's William Saliba completed 522 passes during the group stage – an astonishing 130 more than any other player.

Statistics do not include qualifying unless stated.