Which teams are top of the UEFA rankings for 2021?

We take a look at who heads into 2022 at the top of UEFA's various club and national-team coefficient rankings.

Top of the rankings Men's club: Bayern

Men's association: England

Women's club: Lyon

Women's association: France

Men's futsal﻿ national team: Spain

Lewandowski's best Champions League goals

1 (= change since last season) Bayern (GER) 133.000

2 (+4) Manchester City (ENG) 124.000

3 (+7) Liverpool (ENG) 122.000

4 (+7) Chelsea (ENG) 116.000

5 (-1) Real Madrid (ESP) 113.0006 (+1) Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 110.000

7 (-5) Barcelona (ESP) 108.000

8 (-5) Juventus (ITA) 106.000

9 (=) Manchester United (ENG) 104.000

10 (-5) Atlético de Madrid (ESP) 100.000

1 (+1) England 99.212

2 (-1) Spain 89.284

3 (=) Italy 72.045

4 (=) Germany 69.641

5 (=) France 54.081

6 (=) Portugal 49.716

7 (+1) Netherlands 43.500

8 (+2) Austria 37.450

9 (+2) Scotland 33.700

10 (-3) Russia 33.482

What are the UEFA rankings? UEFA rankings are based on the results of clubs competing in Europe, with points awarded for wins, draws, qualification and more. The rankings determine the seeding of each club in relevant UEFA competition draws and the number of places allocated to an association (country) in upcoming club competitions. Get an in-depth rundown of the criteria on these links: men's club, men's association, women's club, women's association, futsal.

Top five goals of the 2020/21 UEFA Women's Champions League

1 (=) Lyon (FRA) 114.133

2 (+1) Barcelona (ESP) 100.100

3 (-1) Wolfsburg (GER) 92.133

4 (+1) Bayern (GER) 79.133

5 (+2) Chelsea (ENG) 77.866

6 (-2) Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 77.133

7 (-1) Manchester City (ENG) 62.866

8 (=) Slavia Praha (CZE) 47.366

9 (+1) Atlético de Madrid (ESP) 43.100

10 (-1) Rosengård (SWE) 38.633



1 (=) France 80.666

2 (=) Germany 70.666

3 (=) England 64.333

4 (=) Spain 60.500

5 (=) Sweden 33.166

6 (=) Czech Republic 31.833

7 (=) Denmark 27.750

8 (+2) Italy 27.000

9 (+2) Iceland 24.250

10 (-1) Kazakhstan 23.000

1 (=) Spain 2493.789

2 (+1) Russia 2464.226

3 (-1) Portugal 2450.616

4 (=) Kazakhstan 2385.842

5 (+2) Croatia 2051.042

6 (-1) Serbia 2050.143

7 (-1) Azerbaijan 2015.589

8 (=) Italy 1934.516

9 (+1) Czech Republic 1887.535

10 (-1) Ukraine 1856.420

*Coefficients up to date as of 29 December