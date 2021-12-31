Roll of honour 2021: all the UEFA trophy winners

UEFA EURO 2020 (London): Italy 1-1 England, aet, Italy win 3-2 on pens

UEFA Nations League (Milan): Spain 1-2 France

UEFA Champions League (Porto): Manchester City 0-1 Chelsea

UEFA Europa League (Gdansk): Villarreal 1-1 Man. United, aet, Villarreal win 11-10 on pens

UEFA Women's Champions League (Gothenburg): Chelsea 0-4 Barcelona

UEFA Super Cup (Belfast): Chelsea 1-1 Villarreal, aet, Chelsea win 6-5 on pens

UEFA Futsal Champions League (Zadar): Barcelona 3-4 Sporting

UEFA European Under-21 Championship (Ljubljana): Germany 1-0 Portugal

Player honours﻿

EURO 2020 Player of the Tournament: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy)

EURO 2020 Young Player of the Tournament: Pedri (Spain)

EURO 2020 Goal of the Tournament: Patrik Schick (Czech Republic vs Scotland)

UEFA Men's Player of the Year: Jorginho (Chelsea/Italy)

UEFA Women's Player of the Year: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona/Spain)

UEFA Men's Coach of the Year: Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea)

UEFA Women's Coach of the Year: Lluís Cortés (Barcelona)

UEFA Champions League Men's Goalkeeper of the Season: Edouard Mendy (Chelsea/Senegal)

UEFA Champions League Men's Defender of the Season: Rúben Dias (Man. City/Portugal)

UEFA Champions League Men's Midfielder of the Season: N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea/France)

UEFA Champions League Men's Forward of the Season: Erling Haaland (Dortmund/Norway)

UEFA Women's Champions League ﻿Goalkeeper of the Season: Sandra Paños (Barcelona/Spain)

UEFA Women's Champions League Defender of the Season: Irene Paredes (Paris/Spain)

UEFA Women's Champions League Midfielder of the Season: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona/Spain)

UEFA Women's Champions League Forward of the Season: Jenni Hermoso (Barcelona/Spain)

UEFA President’s Award: The medical team and Denmark captain Simon Kjær