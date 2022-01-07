UEFA Champions League transfers: All the ins and outs

In: Brian Brobbey (Leipzig, loan)

Out: none

In: none

Out: Kieran Trippier (Newcastle)

Mickaël Cuisance has left Bayern DeFodi Images via Getty Images

In: none

Out: Mickaël Cuisance (Venezia), Oliver Batista-Meier (Dresden)

In: none

Out: none

In: none

Out: none

In: none

Out: Christian Eriksen (released)

In: none

Out: none

In: none

Out: Tony Gallacher (St Johnstone)

In: none

Out: Jonathan Ikoné (Fiorentina)

In: none

Out: Ferrán Torres (Barcelona)

In: none

Out: Teden Mengi (Birmingham, loan), Ethan Laird (Bournemouth, loan)

Rafinha has left Paris PSG via Getty Images

In: none

Out: Rafinha (Real Sociedad, loan)

In: none

Out: none

In: none

Out: none

In: none

Out: none

In: none

Out: none