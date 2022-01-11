Champions League last 16 form guide: Results, league position, schedule
Tuesday 11 January 2022
Keep track of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 contenders' form between the group stage and the start of the knockouts in mid-February.
Ajax
Since Matchday 6: WWWL (all competitions, most recent first)
Winter break: 23 December to 15 January
Where they stand: 2nd in Eredivisie, Dutch Cup last 16
Round of 16: Benfica, 23/02 (a) and 15/03 (h)
Atlético
Since Matchday 6: DWWLLL
Winter break: 23 December to 1 January
Where they stand: 4th in Liga, Copa del Rey last 16
Round of 16: Manchester United, 23/02 (h) and 15/03 (a)
Bayern
Since Matchday 6: LWWW
Winter break: 18 December to 6 January
Where they stand: 1st in Bundesliga
Round of 16: Salzburg, 16/02 (a) and 08/03 (h)
Benfica
Since Matchday 6: WLLWWW
Winter break: None
Where they stand: 3rd in Liga, League Cup semi-finals
Round of 16: Ajax, 23/02 (h) and 15/03 (a)
Chelsea
Since Matchday 6: WWDDWWDDW
Winter break: Scheduled for 23 January to 7 February
Where they stand: 2nd in Premier League, FA Cup fourth round, League Cup semi-finals
Round of 16: LOSC, 22/02 (h) and 16/03 (a)
The elusive treble
Twelve of the last 16 can still claim 'the treble', winning the European Cup, league title and biggest domestic cup in the same campaign – a feat achieved only nine times before.
Inter
Since Matchday 6: WWWW
Winter break: 23 December to 8 January
Where they stand: 1st in Serie A, Coppa Italia round of 16
Round of 16: Liverpool, 16/02 (h) and 08/03 (a)
Juventus
Since Matchday 6: WDWWD
Winter break: 22 December to 5 January
Where they stand: 5th in Serie A, Coppa Italia round of 16
Round of 16: Villarreal, 22/02 (a) and 16/03 (h)
Liverpool
Since Matchday 6: WDLDDWW
Winter break: Scheduled for 23 January to 7 February
Where they stand: 3rd in Premier League, FA Cup fourth round, League Cup semi-finals
Round of 16: Inter, 16/02 (a) and 08/03 (h)
LOSC
Since Matchday 6: DWWD
Winter break: 23 December to 3 January
Where they stand: 10th in Ligue 1
Round of 16: Chelsea, 22/02 (a) and 16/03 (h)
Manchester City
Since Matchday 6: WWWWWWW
Winter break: Scheduled for 23 January to 7 February
Where they stand: 1st in Premier League, FA Cup fourth round
Round of 16: Sporting CP, 15/02 (a) and 09/03 (h)
Manchester United
Since Matchday 6: WLWDW
Winter break: Scheduled for 23 January to 7 February
Where they stand: 7th in Premier League, FA Cup fourth round
Round of 16: Atlético, 23/02 (a) and 15/03 (h)
Paris
Since Matchday 6: DWDWW
Winter break: 23 December to 2 January
Where they stand: 1st in Ligue 1, French Cup round of 16
Round of 16: Real Madrid, 15/02 (h) and 09/03 (a)
Real Madrid
Since Matchday 6: WWLWDW
Winter break: 23 December to 1 January
Where they stand: 1st in Liga, Copa del Rey last 16
Round of 16: Paris, 15/02 (a) and 09/03 (h)
Salzburg
Since Matchday 6: W
Winter break: 12 December to 3 February
Where they stand: 1st in Bundesliga, Austrian Cup quarter-finals
Round of 16: Bayern, 16/02 (a) and 08/03 (h)
Sporting CP
Since Matchday 6: WLWWWWW
Winter break: None
Where they stand: 2nd in Liga, Portuguese Cup semi-finals, League Cup semi-finals
Round of 16: Man. City, 15/02 (h) and 09/03 (a)
Villarreal
Since Matchday 6: DLWWWWW
Winter break: 22 December to 2 January
Where they stand: 8th in Liga
Round of 16: Juventus, 22/02 (h) and 16/03 (a)