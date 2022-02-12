Club World Cup: Champions League holders Chelsea become eighth European winners

Kai Havertz was once again the hero for UEFA Champions League holders Chelsea as they defeated Brazil's Palmeiras 2-1 to win the FIFA Club World Cup for the first time.

The showpiece was heading for a penalty shoot-out when Chelsea earned a 117th-minute penalty after a handball from defender Luan. Up stepped Havertz – scorer of their 2021 UEFA Champions League winner – and the German made no mistake as the Blues became the eighth different European winners of the competition and the ninth in a row.

Romelu Lukaku opened the scoring for Thomas Tuchel's side with a header ten minutes into the second half, the Belgian's second of the tournament having stuck the only goal of the semi-final against Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal. Raphael Veiga soon levelled from the spot, though, and Chelsea struggled to break Palmeiras down until Havertz broke their hearts.

Fixtures and results 03/02 Al Jazira 4-1 Pirae (first round)

05/02 Al Ahly 1-0 Monterrey (second round)

06/02 Al Hilal 6-1 Al Jazira (second round)

08/02 Palmeiras 2-0 Al Ahly (semi-finals)

09/02 Monterey 3-1 Al Jazira (fifth-place play-off)

09/02 Al Hilal 0-1 Chelsea (semi-finals)

12/02 Al Hilal 0-4 Al Ahly (third-place play-off)

12/02 Chelsea 2-1 Palmeiras (aet, final)

Who was playing at the Club World Cup?

Seven clubs qualified for the Club World Cup: Al Jazira Club (UAE), Pirae (Tahiti), Al Ahly (Egypt), Chelsea (England), Palmeiras (Brazil), Monterrey (Mexico) and Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia). Entering the competition in the semi-final stage, Chelsea and Palmeiras both won their matches to reach the final.

When and where was the Club World Cup?

This year's tournament took place at two venues in Abu Dhabi and ran from 3 to 12 February.

How did Chelsea qualify for the Club World Cup? Havertz scored the only goal as Chelsea beat Premier League rivals Manchester City in last season's final to be crowned European champions for the second time. The UEFA Champions League holders join their counterparts from Asia, Africa, North and Central America and the Caribbean﻿ and South America, as well as a side nominated by the Oceania confederation and the ﻿national champions of the host nation, the United Arab Emirates, at the Club World Cup.

Which Chelsea players travelled for the Club World Cup?

Chelsea pose for a team photo before the final FIFA via Getty Images

Goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Marcus Bettinelli, Édouard Mendy*

Defenders: Antonio Rüdiger, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, César Azpilicueta, Malang Sarr

Midfielders: Jorginho, N'Golo Kanté, Mateo Kovačić, Saúl Ñíguez, Ross Barkley, Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech, Kenedy, Kai Havertz

Forwards: Romelu Lukaku, Christian Pulišić, Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi

*Travelled late following Senegal's Africa Cup of Nations success

Who has won the Club World Cup?

Real Madrid 4 (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018)

Barcelona 3 (2009, 2011, 2015)

Bayern München 2 (2013, 2021)

Corinthians 2 (2000, 2012)

AC Milan 1 (2007)

Chelsea 1 (2022)

Internacional 1 (2006)

Internazionale Milano 1 (2010)

Liverpool 1 (2019)

Manchester United 1 (2008)

São Paulo 1 (2005)

Which nations' teams are most successful at the Club World Cup?

7: Spain

4: Brazil

3: England

2: Germany, Italy

Who has won the most overall world club titles?*

Real Madrid last won the Club World Cup in 2018 Getty Images

Real Madrid 7 (1960, 1998, 2002; 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018)

AC Milan 4 (1969, 1989, 1990; 2007)

Bayern München 4 (1976, 2001; 2013, 2021)

Barcelona 3 (2009, 2011, 2015)

Boca Juniors 3 (1977, 2000, 2003)

Internazionale Milano 3 (1964, 1965; 2010)

Nacional 3 (1971, 1980, 1988)

Peñarol 3 (1961, 1966, 1982)

São Paulo 3 (1992, 1993; 2005)

*European/South American Cup plus FIFA Club World Cup

European sides' Club World Cup scorers

7: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid)

6: Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)

5: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Luis Suárez (Barcelona)

3: Nicolas Anelka (Real Madrid), Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Wayne Rooney (Manchester United)

2: Adriano (Barcelona), Peter Crouch (Liverpool), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Quinton Fortune (Manchester United), Raúl González (Real Madrid), Filippo Inzaghi (AC Milan), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern), Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea), Pedro Rodríguez (Barcelona), own goals

Clarence Seedorf and Kaká have both scored in Club World Cups Getty Images

1: Jonathan Biabiany (Internazionale), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Nicky Butt (Manchester United), Dante (Bayern München), Deco (Barcelona), Samuel Eto'o (Internazionale), Cesc Fàbregas (Barcelona), Darren Fletcher (Manchester United), Geremi (Real Madrid), Steven Gerrard (Liverpool), Mario Götze (Bayern München), Eidur Gudjohnsen (Barcelona), Kai Havertz (Chelsea), Xavi Hernández (Barcelona), Fernando Hierro (Real Madrid), Isco (Real Madrid), Kaká (AC Milan), Naby Keïta (Liverpool), Seydou Keita (Barcelona), Marcos Llorente (Real Madrid), ﻿Mario Mandžukić (Bayern München), Rafael Márquez (Barcelona), Juan Mata (Chelsea), Maxwell (Barcelona), Diego Milito (Internazionale), Luka Modrić (Real Madrid), Fernando Morientes (Real Madrid), Alessandro Nesta (AC Milan), Goran Pandev (Internazionale), Franck Ribéry (Bayern München), Benjamin Pavard (Bayern München), Ronaldinho (Barcelona), Sávio (Real Madrid), Clarence Seedorf (AC Milan), Dejan Stanković (Internazionale), Thiago Alcántara (Bayern München), Fernando Torres (Chelsea), Nemanja Vidić (Manchester United), Dwight Yorke (Manchester United), Javier Zanetti (Internazionale)