Inter vs Liverpool: UEFA Champions League background, form guide, previous meetings

Two of European football's most famous names meet at San Siro as Inter welcome fellow former champions Liverpool for the round of 16 first leg.

• This is one of two ties in the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League round of 16, along with Benfica-Ajax, to bring together two former European Cup winners, although this is only these sides' fifth competitive fixture.

• Inter are in the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds for the 11th time but the first in ten years having finished runners-up to Real Madrid in Group D, while Liverpool, with a Matchday 6 win at San Siro against AC Milan, became the first English club to win all six games in a UEFA Champions League section as they ended Group B 11 points clear.

Liverpool vs Inter: 2008 flashback

Previous meetings

• The most recent of the sides' two ties came at this stage of the 2007/08 UEFA Champions League, Liverpool winning 3-0 on aggregate.

• Late strikes from Dirk Kuyt (85) and Steven Gerrard (90) earned the home side a 2-0 win at Anfield on 19 February 2008, Fernando Torres' 64th-minute effort for the visitors the only goal of the San Siro return on 11 March.

• Liverpool went on to lose 4-3 on aggregate to Chelsea in the semi-finals.

• Inter had recovered from a first-leg deficit to progress at Liverpool's expense in the 1964/65 European Cup semi-finals en route to retaining the trophy. Roger Hunt's fourth-minute opener at Anfield was cancelled out by Sandro Mazzola six minutes later before Ian Callaghan (34) and Ian St. John (75) gave the home side the win.

• The Italian side were level on aggregate ten minutes into the San Siro return through Mario Corso (8) and Joaquín Peiró (9) before Giancinto Facchetti settled the tie on the hour.

• Inter went on to beat Benfica 1-0 in the final, also at San Siro, to claim the second of their three European Cups.

Džeko's net-busting volley for Inter



Form guide

Inter

• The Nerazzurri took only one point from their first two Group D games, losing 1-0 at home to Real Madrid on Matchday 1, but two 3-1 wins against Moldova's Sheriff and a 2-0 victory at home to Shakhtar Donetsk in the penultimate round of matches was enough to secure progress despite a closing 2-0 loss in Madrid.

• Despite victories against Sheriff on Matchdays 3 and 4 and Shakhtar on Matchday 5, Inter have still won only six of their last 22 UEFA Champions League matches (D7 L9).

• The victories against Sheriff and Shakhtar at San Siro are two of only three Inter successes in their last 11 UEFA Champions League home games (D5 L3), the other a 2-0 defeat of Borussia Dortmund on Matchday 3 in 2019/20. Victory against Sheriff ended a five-game run without a home win (D2 L3).

• Inter are the last Italian team to win the UEFA Champions League, in 2010 – their third European Cup triumph, and first in 45 years.

• Inter's record in the round of 16 is W4 L4, with four defeats in their last six ties.

• This season was the 15th time Inter took part in the group stage and the fourth in a row having missed out for six consecutive years between 2011/12 and 2018/19.

• Inter's previous three UEFA Champions League campaigns ended in the group stage; they last progressed in 2011/12, when they were beaten by Marseille on away goals in the round of 16 (0-1 a, 2-1 h). Last season, Antonio Conte's side won only one of their six games to finish fourth in Group B on six points.

• The Nerazzurri responded to that early European exit by finishing first in Serie A, 12 points above runners-up Milan; it was their first title in 11 years and their 19th overall.

• Conte left Inter in the summer to be replaced as coach by Simone Inzaghi, who moved to Milan after guiding Lazio to the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League round of 16.

• This is Inter's first game against an English club since the 2018/19 group stage, when they beat Tottenham 2-1 at home before a 1-0 loss in north London. Christian Eriksen, later of Inter, scored both of Spurs' goals in those contests.

• That made it five successive home wins for Inter against Premier League visitors. They have won 11 of their 16 home games against English clubs (D3 L2).

• Inter's last two-legged knockout contests against an English side came in the 2012/13 UEFA Europa League round of 16, when they lost on away goals to Tottenham (0-3 a, 4-1 h aet). That made the Nerazzurri's aggregate record in those ties W6 L5.

Highlights: Milan 1-2 Liverpool

Liverpool

• The Reds are at San Siro for the second successive European game having won 2-1 against Inter's city rivals AC Milan on Matchday 6 to conclude their perfect Group B campaign. Liverpool had opened with a 3-2 win at home to Milan before beating Porto (5-1 a, 2-0 h) and Atlético de Madrid (3-2 a, 2-0 h).

• Liverpool are one of three teams who won all six group games this season, along with Ajax (Group C) and Bayern München (E). Milan (1992/93), Paris Saint-Germain (1994/95), Spartak Moskva (1995/96), Barcelona (2002/03), Real Madrid (2011/12, 2014/15) and Bayern (2019/20) have all previously recorded six wins from six in a UEFA Champions League group stage, although only Bayern went on to lift the trophy.

• This season was Liverpool's 14th UEFA Champions League group appearance; they have only failed to progress to the last 16 or further three times.

• This is Liverpool's fifth successive campaign in the UEFA Champions League proper, all under Jürgen Klopp; runners-up to Real Madrid in the 2017/18 final, they claimed their sixth European Cup at the expense of Tottenham with a 2-0 victory in the 2018/19 final.

• Liverpool's last two UEFA Champions League campaigns have ended in defeat against clubs from Madrid. Dethroned by Atlético in the 2019/20 round of 16 (0-1 a, 2-3 h aet), they lost to Real Madrid in last season's quarter-finals (1-3 a, 0-0 h).

• Klopp's side had finished first in Group D on 13 points, ahead of Atalanta, Ajax and Midtjylland, before beating Leipzig 2-0 in both legs of their round of 16 tie with both games played in Budapest.

• The Merseyside club are in the round of 16 for the fifth season in a row and the tenth overall; their record is W7 L2. Both defeats have come as holders; against Benfica in 2005/06 (0-1 a, 0-2 h) and Atlético two seasons ago.

• Champions of England for the 19th time in 2019/20, their first league title since 1990, Liverpool finished third in the 2020/21 Premier League.

• Liverpool have won nine of their last 12 UEFA Champions League matches away from Anfield (D1 L2).

• Last season's 5-0 win at Atalanta ended the Reds' run of three successive defeats in Italy, although they have been beaten in only four of their last 12 away games against Italian clubs, winning five.

• Liverpool's overall record in two-legged knockout ties against Italian clubs in UEFA competition is W5 L2. They have won the last four, most recently against Roma in the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League semi-finals (5-2 h, 2-4 a).

• Liverpool have met Italian clubs in four European Cup finals, winning two (against Roma in 1984 and Milan in 2005) and losing two (against Juventus in 1985 and Milan in 2007).

Watch Salah finish superb Liverpool team goal



Links and trivia

• Have played in Italy:

Alisson Becker (Roma 2016–18)

Mohamed Salah (Fiorentina 2015 loan, Roma 2015–17)

• Salah faced Inter five times during his time in Italy, winning three and scoring the only goal for Fiorentina at San Siro in 2014/15.

• Thiago Alcántara was born in Italy, where his father Mazinho was playing in 1991.

• Have played in England:

Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal 2014–18, Manchester United 2018–19)

Edin Džeko (Manchester City 2011–15)

Aleksandar Kolarov (Manchester City 2010–17)

Andrea Ranocchia (Hull City loan 2017)

Matteo Darmian (Manchester United 2015–19)

• Kolarov won two Premier League titles, one FA Cup and two League Cups during his time in England. His record against Liverpool was W1 D3 L6.

• Sánchez faced Liverpool nine times in England, winning twice (D4 L3) and scoring two goals.

• Džeko scored three goals in 11 games against Liverpool in all competitions, adding two more for Roma in the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

• International team-mates:

Stefan de Vrij, Denzel Dumfries & Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands)

• Thiago converted in the shoot-out as Nicolò Barella's Italy beat Spain on penalties in the UEFA EURO 2020 semi-finals on 6 July 2021. The Azzurri defeated England in the final with Jordan Henderson coming on as a substitute, by which time Barella had already been replaced.

• Have played together:

Edin Džeko & Alisson Becker (Roma 2016–18)

Aleksandar Kolarov & Alisson Becker (Roma 2017/18)

Alexis Sánchez & Thiago Alcántara (Barcelona 2011–13)

Ivan Perišić & Thiago Alcántara (Bayern München 2019/20)

Aleksandrar Kolarov & James Milner (Manchester City 2010–15)

Edin Džeko & James Milner (Manchester City 2011–15)

Alexis Sánchez & Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal 2014–17)

Andrea Ranocchia & Andrew Robertson (Hull City 2017)

• Liverpool goalkeeping coach Cláudio Taffarel played in Italy with Parma (1990–93, 2001–03) and Reggiana (1993/94).