Players with most Champions League titles: Cristiano Ronaldo out on his own on five

Cristiano Ronaldo is the only player to have won five UEFA Champions League titles, having first lifted the trophy with Manchester United in 2008 before adding further triumphs with Real Madrid in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

There are a number of other players involved in Madrid's recent successes on four titles, with Andrés Iniesta and Clarence Seedorf – the only man to have won the Champions League with three different clubs – also one adrift of Ronaldo.

Players with most Champions League titles 5 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid)

4 Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)

4 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

4 Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid)

4 Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona)

4 Isco (Real Madrid)

4 Marcelo (Real Madrid)

4 Luka Modrić (Real Madrid)

4 Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)

4 Clarence Seedorf (Ajax, Real Madrid, Milan)

Six other players have four UEFA Champions League titles to their name but took part in only three finals:

Casemiro: 2014*, 2016, 2017, 2018 (Real Madrid)

Toni Kroos: 2013*, 2016, 2017, 2018 (Bayern, Real Madrid)

Lionel Messi: 2006*, 2009, 2011, 2015 (Barcelona)

Gerard Piqué: 2008*, 2009, 2011, 2015 (Manchester United, Barcelona)

Raphaël Varane: 2014, 2016*, 2017, 2018 (Real Madrid)

Xavi Hernández: 2006*, 2009, 2011, 2015 (Barcelona)

*Did not play in the final

Mateo Kovačić and Nacho have also been part of four UEFA Champions League-winning squads but appeared in only one final apiece.

Most Champions League final goals

Watch all four of Ronaldo's Champions League final goals

Ronaldo's tally of four Champions League final goals also puts him out on his own. The Portugal forward's first showpiece effort was for United against Chelsea in 2008, and he also found the net – in the final minute of added time – against Atlético in 2014. Ronaldo added two further goals against Juventus in Cardiff in 2017.

He remains some way of adrift, however, of the joint all-time record of seven European Cup final goals held by fellow Real Madrid luminaries Alfredo Di Stéfano and Ferenc Puskás.

Players with most European Cup final wins (all time)

6 Francisco Gento (Real Madrid)

5 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid)

5 Paolo Maldini (AC Milan)

5 Alfredo Di Stéfano (Real Madrid)

5 José María Zárraga (Real Madrid)