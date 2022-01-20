UEFA Futsal EURO daily preview: Russia vs Slovakia, Poland vs Croatia

Russia look the team to beat in UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 Group C but debutants Slovakia hope to cause an upset to begin a day at the Ziggo Dome when Poland also face Croatia in the same section.

We preview the action.

Russia have been in so many finals or at least earned bronze medals in tournaments over recent years it is odd to think that victory in the first full UEFA European Futsal Championship of 1999 remains their only major senior honour. However, the way they played at the World Cup when a side inspired by the ageless Robinho and captain Sergei Abramov was only stopped in the quarter-final by holders Argentina in an epic shoot-out, suggests that they will be tough to beat as Sergei Skorovich looks for an elusive title after 13 years at the helm.

Slovakia are making their final tournament debut and their 7-1 loss to Russia in World Cup qualifying two years ago shows the size of their task. But Tomáš Drahovský and Gabriel Rick pose a particular threat and Slovakia showed grit when needed in qualifying, especially against fast-improving Moldova.

Sergei Skorovich, Russia coach: "The team has the toughest task at EURO, but the work we have done allows us to look at the tournament in the Netherlands with optimism."

Marián Berky, Slovakia coach: "One of the contenders for the overall title is waiting for us in the first match – Russia. We have nothing to lose, we will try to hold on for as long as possible and we will try to get an acceptable result."

Key stat: Russia have finished in the top three at the last four final tournaments.

2018: Russia take bronze

These teams also met in their group opener in 2001, Croatia winning 2-1. Those were the only points either got and for the next decade neither qualified again. But since reaching the semi-finals as 2012 hosts, Croatia have become a force to be reckoned with, and even if they missed out in 2018, they were particularly impressive in qualifying this time, particularly the 7-2 win in Ukraine. However, Luka Perić will miss the tournament after being diagnosed with angina while Tihomir Novak is an injury doubt against Poland.

Poland, oddly enough, only returned to the final tournament in 2018, and although they did not get out of a tough group, opened with a last-gasp 1-1 draw against Russia, and qualified for this event by holding Portugal 2-2 and winning an extraordinary decider 8-5 against the Czech Republic.

Błażej Korczyński, Poland coach: "The first match is always the most important, so the key issue will be a good start. Getting out of the group is the goal, which will not be easy. Croatia are very strong opponents, they defeated Ukraine twice in the qualifying round."

Marinko Mavrović, Croatia coach: "All in all, the situation is not fabulous considering [absent players], but we will not whine. We are full of confidence and we have the quality to qualify for the quarter-finals, which is our primary goal."

Key stat: Poland are seeking their first final tournament win.

