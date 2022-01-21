UEFA Futsal EURO daily preview: Georgia vs Azerbaijan, Spain vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 Group D opens on Saturday at Groningen's MartiniPlaza, with the most successful team in the competition's history, Spain, taking on debutants Bosnia and Herzegovina. Another newcomer to the finals, Georgia, meanwhile, face Azerbaijan.

France were the sole debutants at the 2018 finals and raised eyebrows by drawing 4-4 against Spain and also giving Azerbaijan a scare. But in qualifying this time around, Georgia drew 4-4 in France then beat them 3-2 to earn a first finals appearance of their own. Now it's Georgia's turn to have a crack at Azerbaijan, as well as Spain, and although the lowest-ranked team to reach the finals (22nd prior to qualifying), they pose a clear danger with the attacking ability of Eilsandro, Fumasa, Roninho, Thales and Archil Sebiskveradze.

In fact, Georgia's rise seems slightly to echo that of Azerbaijan, who came to sudden prominence in 2010 when they earned a finals debut and went all the way to the semis with some thrilling performances. Rizvan Farzaliyev, just as then, remains an important player and the coach that oversaw their rise, Alesio, is in charge of both the national team and Araz Naxçivan, who provide the squad's core. However, Maneca has been ruled out after an injury in trainihg.

Avtandil Asatiani, Georgia coach: "It would be a frivolous promise if I said we would go and win all three games, however I promise the fans that we will do everything for our country."

Key stat: Sebiskveradze's nine qualifying goals is the most of anyone in the finals, while Roninho topped the assists chart with 11.

Only three times, in 2001, 2005 and 2016, have Spain begun a Futsal EURO not as defending champions; on each occasion they have ended up reclaiming the trophy. Portugal dethroned them in extra time of the final four years ago in Ljubljana, and beat them in the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup last eight, but Spain sent out a signal of intent in the new home-and-away qualifying group stage: no one in that round scored as many as their 46 or conceded as few as their three.

Bosnia and Herzegovina, by contrast, are in their first final tournament and have suffered heavy defeats in each of their past four competitive meetings with Spain, conceding an aggregate 27 goals. However, the last of those games was in 2015 and the new status of the Dragons, many of whose players are still part-time, is demonstrated by how they came through a tough-looking qualifying group including Serbia and Romania with two games to spare.

Ortiz, Spain captain: "It is true that the last two tournaments have not gone well for us. At EURO [2018] we reached the final, it was our best game, and we lost. We were very good at the World Cup. We were improving and against Portugal, after playing a great game, we fell. We are working along the same lines. We have a clear methodology. We are all going to stick together and hopefully luck will be with us."

Ivo Krezo, Bosnia and Herzegovina coach: “Spain are favourites to win the group, we are looking for an opportunity against Georgia and Azerbaijan, and if the players are at the level they were during qualification, and leave their heart and soul on the pitch, I am sure it will turn out well."

Key stat: Ortiz, equallihg Luis Amado in appearing at a seventh Futsal EURO and bidding for a record-equalling fifth individual title , is set to become the first player to make 50 competition appearances including qualifying.

