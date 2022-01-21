UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Inter vs Liverpool Champions League round of 16 preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, squad changes

Friday 21 January 2022

When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg between Inter and Liverpool.

Edin Džeko's double against Shakhtar ended their ten-year wait to make the UEFA Champions League knockout stages
Edin Džeko's double against Shakhtar ended their ten-year wait to make the UEFA Champions League knockout stages Inter via Getty Images

Inter and Liverpool meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg on Wednesday 16 February.

Inter vs Liverpool at a glance

When: Wednesday 16 February (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Stadio San Siro, Milan
What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg (second leg 8 March)
Who: Group D runners-up Inter vs Group B winners Liverpool
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Liverpool vs Inter: 2008 flashback
Liverpool vs Inter: 2008 flashback

Liverpool, led by seven-goal Mohamed Salah, were imperious in the group stage with Inter's city rivals AC Milan among those who could not stop them winning all six games for the first time in their history. The Nerazzurri hit their stride too, though, with three straight wins between matchdays three and five sealing their place in the knockout stages after a ten-year absence.

Possible line-ups

Inter: Handanovič; Škriniar, Bastoni, De Vrij; Dumfries, Barella, Brozović, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Perišić; Džeko, Lautaro Martínez

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mané

Form guide

Inter
Since Matchday 6 (all competitions, most recent first): DWWWWW
Where they stand: 1st in Serie A, Coppa Italia round of 16

Liverpool
Since Matchday 6: WWDWDLDDWW
Where they stand: 2nd in Premier League, FA Cup fourth round, League Cup final

Expert predictions

To follow

What the coaches say

To follow

Squad changes

To follow

