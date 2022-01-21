UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Sporting vs Manchester City Champions League round of 16 preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, squad changes

Friday 21 January 2022

When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg between Sporting CP and Manchester City.

In-form Kevin De Bruyne and Manchester City travel to Lisbon to face Sporting in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie
In-form Kevin De Bruyne and Manchester City travel to Lisbon to face Sporting in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie Getty Images

Sporting CP and Manchester City meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg on Tuesday 15 February.

Sporting vs Man. City at a glance

When: Tuesday 15 February (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon
What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg (second leg 9 March)
Who: Group C runners-up Sporting vs Group A winners Man. City
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Highlights: Man. City 2-1 Paris
Highlights: Man. City 2-1 Paris

Sporting have their work cut out. City continue to go from strength to strength this season and look to be on a mission to go one stage further in this competition than they managed when they reached the final last term. Josep Guardiola has key players coming to the boil just when he needs them most as well as the luxury of a cushion at the top of the Premier League.

Possible line-ups

Sporting: Adán; Inácio, Coates, Feddal; Porro, Palhinha, Nunes, Reis; Sarabia, Paulinho, Gonçalves

Man. City: Ederson; Walker, Rúben Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; B. Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling

Form guide

Sporting
Since Matchday 6 (all competitions, most recent first): WWLWWWWW﻿
Where they stand: 2nd in Liga, Portuguese Cup semi-finals, League Cup semi-finals

Man. City
Since Matchday 6: WWWWWWWW
Where they stand: 1st in Premier League, FA Cup fourth round

Expert predictions

To follow

What the coaches say

To follow

Squad changes

To follow

© 1998-2022 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday 21 January 2022
Recap: City showing class
Live

Recap: City showing class

Manchester City proved to be an irresistible force in Group A and appear well-placed to go far once more.
Champions League form guide
Live

Champions League form guide

Keep track of the round of 16 contenders' form since the end of the group stage.
All the Champions League transfers
Live

All the Champions League transfers

Keep track of all the UEFA Champions League round of 16 teams' January transfers.
Champions League last-16 classics
Live

Champions League last-16 classics

UEFA.com picks out a classic round of 16 tie from each of the last 18 seasons.
Recap: City showing class
Live

Recap: City showing class

Manchester City proved to be an irresistible force in Group A and appear well-placed to go far once more.