Paris vs Real Madrid Champions League round of 16 preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, squad changes

Friday 21 January 2022

When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg between Paris and Real Madrid.

Paris defender Sergio Ramos could face former side Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League round of 16
Paris defender Sergio Ramos could face former side Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League round of 16

Paris and Real Madrid meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg on Tuesday 15 February.

Paris vs Real Madrid at a glance

When: Tuesday 15 February (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Parc des Princes, Paris
What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg (second leg 9 March)
Who: Group A runners-up Paris vs Group D winners Real Madrid
Where to watch the game on TV

What do you need to know?

Highlights: Paris 3-0 Real Madrid
This is perhaps the tie of the round, with two bona fide heavyweights set to duke it out for a place in the quarter-finals. Madrid had the more assertive group stage and – with 13 titles to their name and European Cup doyen Carlo Ancelotti in the dugout – no shortage of pedigree to call upon. Paris, though, promise to be quite the challenge.

Possible line-ups

Paris: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembé, Nuno Mendes; Verratti, Gueye, Wijnaldum; Messi, Mbappé, Neymar

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militão, Alaba, Mendy; Modrić, Casemiro, Kroos; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicíus Júnior

Form guide

Paris
Since Matchday 6 (all competitions, most recent first): WDWDWW
Where they stand: 1st in Ligue 1, French Cup round of 16

Real Madrid
Since Matchday 6: WWWWWLWDW
Where they stand: 1st in Liga, Copa del Rey quarter-finals

Expert predictions

To follow

What the coaches say

To follow

Squad changes

To follow

