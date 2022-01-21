Salzburg vs Bayern Champions League round of 16 preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, squad changes

Salzburg and Bayern meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg on Wednesday 16 February.

Salzburg vs Bayern at a glance When: Wednesday 16 February (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Stadion Salzburg, Salzburg

What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg (second leg 8 March)

Who: Group G runners-up Salzburg vs Group E winners Bayern

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

2020/21 highlights: Salzburg 2-6 Bayern

Salzburg clinched their place in folklore by becoming the first Austrian side to make it through to the knockout stage in the UEFA Champions League era and nine of their ten group-stage points came at Stadion Salzburg. That impressive home record will face its sternest test yet, however, when a Bayern side that won all six games in their section for the second time come to town.

Possible line-ups

Salzburg: Köhn; Kristensen, Solet, Wöber, Ulmer; Camara; Sučić, Aaronson, Seiwald; Adamu, Adeyemi

Bayern: Neuer; Pavard, Süle, Lucas Hernández, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sané, Müller, Gnabry; Lewandowski

Form guide

Salzburg

Since Matchday 6 (all competitions, most recent first): W

Where they stand: 1st in Bundesliga, Austrian Cup quarter-finals

Bayern

Since Matchday 6: WLWWW

Where they stand: 1st in Bundesliga

Expert predictions

What the coaches say

Squad changes

