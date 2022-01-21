Salzburg vs Bayern Champions League round of 16 preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, squad changes
Friday 21 January 2022
Article summary
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg between Salzburg and Bayern.
Article top media content
Article body
Salzburg and Bayern meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg on Wednesday 16 February.
Salzburg vs Bayern at a glance
When: Wednesday 16 February (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Stadion Salzburg, Salzburg
What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg (second leg 8 March)
Who: Group G runners-up Salzburg vs Group E winners Bayern
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here
Where to watch the game on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
Salzburg clinched their place in folklore by becoming the first Austrian side to make it through to the knockout stage in the UEFA Champions League era and nine of their ten group-stage points came at Stadion Salzburg. That impressive home record will face its sternest test yet, however, when a Bayern side that won all six games in their section for the second time come to town.
Possible line-ups
Salzburg: Köhn; Kristensen, Solet, Wöber, Ulmer; Camara; Sučić, Aaronson, Seiwald; Adamu, Adeyemi
Bayern: Neuer; Pavard, Süle, Lucas Hernández, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sané, Müller, Gnabry; Lewandowski
Form guide
Salzburg
Since Matchday 6 (all competitions, most recent first): W
Where they stand: 1st in Bundesliga, Austrian Cup quarter-finals
Bayern
Since Matchday 6: WLWWW
Where they stand: 1st in Bundesliga
Expert predictions
To follow
What the coaches say
To follow
Squad changes
To follow