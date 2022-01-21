Villarreal vs Juventus Champions League round of 16 preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, squad changes
Friday 21 January 2022
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg between Villarreal and Juventus.
Villarreal and Juventus meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg on Tuesday 22 February.
Villarreal vs Juventus at a glance
When: Tuesday 22 February (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Estadio de la Cerámica, Villarreal
What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg (second leg 16 March)
Who: Group F runners-up Villarreal vs Group H winners Juventus
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here
Where to watch the game on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
Neither side has particularly impressed domestically this season but the UEFA Champions League anthem has stirred something inside both teams. Villarreal saved their best until last in the group stage with a 3-2 victory at Atalanta sealing their progress while Juventus took the opposite path, qualifying by winning their first four matches.
Possible line-ups
Villarreal: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Alberto Moreno; Trigueros, Capoue, Danjuma, Parejo, Yeremi Pino; Gerard Moreno
Juventus: Szczęsny; De Ligt, Bonucci, Chiellini; Cuadrado, Rabiot, Bentancur, Locatelli, Alex Sandro; Dybala, Morata
Form guide
Villarreal
Since Matchday 6 (all competitions, most recent first): LDLWWWWW
Where they stand: 8th in Liga
Juventus
Since Matchday 6: WWLWDWWD
Where they stand: 5th in Serie A, Coppa Italia round of 16
Expert predictions
To follow
What the coaches say
To follow
Squad changes
To follow