Atlético v Manchester United Champions League round of 16 preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, squad changes

Friday 21 January 2022

When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg between Atlético and Manchester United.

Atlético Antoine Griezmann in training during the UEFA Champions League group stage
Atlético Antoine Griezmann in training during the UEFA Champions League group stage AFP via Getty Images

Atlético and Manchester United meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg on Wednesday 23 February.

When: Wednesday 23 February (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Estadio Metropolitano, Madrid
What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg (second leg 15 March)
Who: Group B runners-up Atlético vs Group F winners Man. United
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

All Atlético's group stage goals

These European heavyweights' only previous meeting came in the 1991/92 European Cup Winners' Cup, Alex Ferguson's side never recovering after losing the first leg 3-0 in Madrid. Under Ralf Rangnick, they will look to avoid a similar blow as they visit Diego Simeone's side. Cristiano Ronaldo has scored seven goals in ten European meetings with Atlético.

Possible line-ups

Atlético: Oblak; Llorente, Felipe, Giménez, Hermoso, Lodi; Koke, De Paul, Lemar; Suárez, Correa

Man. United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo

Form guide

Atlético
Since Matchday 6 (all competitions, most recent first): LLDWWLLL ﻿
Where they stand: 4th in Liga

Man. United
Since Matchday 6: WDWLWDW
Where they stand: 7th in Premier League, FA Cup fourth round

Expert predictions

To follow

