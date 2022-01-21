Atlético v Manchester United Champions League round of 16 preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, squad changes
Friday 21 January 2022
Article summary
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg between Atlético and Manchester United.
Article top media content
Article body
Atlético and Manchester United meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg on Wednesday 23 February.
Paris vs Real Madrid at a glance
When: Wednesday 23 February (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Estadio Metropolitano, Madrid
What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg (second leg 15 March)
Who: Group B runners-up Atlético vs Group F winners Man. United
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here
Where to watch the game on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
These European heavyweights' only previous meeting came in the 1991/92 European Cup Winners' Cup, Alex Ferguson's side never recovering after losing the first leg 3-0 in Madrid. Under Ralf Rangnick, they will look to avoid a similar blow as they visit Diego Simeone's side. Cristiano Ronaldo has scored seven goals in ten European meetings with Atlético.
Possible line-ups
Atlético: Oblak; Llorente, Felipe, Giménez, Hermoso, Lodi; Koke, De Paul, Lemar; Suárez, Correa
Man. United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo
Form guide
Atlético
Since Matchday 6 (all competitions, most recent first): LLDWWLLL
Where they stand: 4th in Liga
Man. United
Since Matchday 6: WDWLWDW
Where they stand: 7th in Premier League, FA Cup fourth round
Expert predictions
To follow
What the coaches say
To follow
Squad changes
To follow