Atlético v Manchester United Champions League round of 16 preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, squad changes
Tuesday 22 February 2022
Article summary
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg between Atlético and Manchester United.
Article top media content
Article body
Atlético and Manchester United meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg on Wednesday 23 February.
Atlético vs Manchester United at a glance
When: Wednesday 23 February (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Estadio Metropolitano, Madrid
What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg (second leg 15 March)
Who: Group B runners-up Atlético vs Group F winners Man. United
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here
Where to watch Atlético vs Manchester United on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
These European heavyweights' only previous meeting came in the 1991/92 European Cup Winners' Cup, Alex Ferguson's side never recovering after losing the first leg 3-0 in Madrid. Under Ralf Rangnick, they will look to avoid a similar blow as they visit Diego Simeone's side. Cristiano Ronaldo has scored seven goals in ten European meetings with Atlético.
Possible line-ups
Atlético: Oblak; Vrsaljko, Felipe, Savić, Reinildo; Llorente, Herrera, Kondogbia, Lodi; Matheus Cunha, João Félix
Man. United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Pogba; Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo
Away goals rule abolished
There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.
Form guide
Atlético
Since Matchday 6 (all competitions, most recent first): WLWLWLLDWWLLL
Where they stand: 5th in Liga
Man. United
Since Matchday 6: WWDDLWWDWLWDW
Where they stand: 4th in Premier League
Expert predictions
Joseph Walker, Atlético reporter
Los Rojiblancos saved their best Champions League performance of the season for the final game of the Group Stage, and will need to be at their best again when Manchester United and, in particular, old foe Cristiano Ronaldo come to town. Having built their recent success on a solid defence, Atlético have been uncharacteristically leaky at the back this season and shoring that up will be imperative if they are to remain in the tie come the second leg.
Matthew Howarth, Man. United reporter
Goals had been a problem for United prior to Tuesday's Premier League game at home to Brighton, but recent victories against the Seagulls and away to Leeds suggest the Red Devils have rediscovered their scoring touch at just the right time. Atlético have been in patchy form themselves of late, but there will be little margin for error for Ralf Rangnick's side in the teams' first meeting for over 30 years.
What the coaches say
Diego Simeone, Atlético coach: "We face one of the best teams in the world. They are brave in the middle of the field and up front. I see a stronger Manchester United who are more compact. They are defensively strong in the aerial game. It's hard to find places where they make mistakes. I always prepare for matches with the best that the opponents have and looking for the way to hurt them."
Ralf Rangnick, Man. United manager: "[Simeone] has won trophies with a clear identity, with a recognisable playing style. [Atlético] are always an emotional side and this reflects the character of the manager. We need to match the levels of energy and emotion in both games. It will be physical, it will be emotional and we will have to be mentally strong in both games."
Squad changes
Atlético
In: Reinildo Mandava, Daniel Wass
Out: Sergio Camus, Kieran Trippier
Man. United
In: Phil Jones, Lee Grant
Out: Amad Diallo, Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek