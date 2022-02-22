Atlético v Manchester United Champions League round of 16 preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, squad changes

Atlético and Manchester United meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg on Wednesday 23 February.

Atlético vs Manchester United at a glance When: Wednesday 23 February (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Estadio Metropolitano, Madrid

What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg (second leg 15 March)

Who: Group B runners-up Atlético vs Group F winners Man. United

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here

Where to watch Atlético vs Manchester United on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Watch all seven of Ronaldo's goals against Atlético

These European heavyweights' only previous meeting came in the 1991/92 European Cup Winners' Cup, Alex Ferguson's side never recovering after losing the first leg 3-0 in Madrid. Under Ralf Rangnick, they will look to avoid a similar blow as they visit Diego Simeone's side. Cristiano Ronaldo has scored seven goals in ten European meetings with Atlético.

Possible line-ups

Atlético: Oblak; Vrsaljko, Felipe, Savić, Reinildo; Llorente, Herrera, Kondogbia, Lodi; Matheus Cunha, João Félix

Man. United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Pogba; Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo

Away goals rule abolished There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.

Form guide

Atlético

Since Matchday 6 (all competitions, most recent first): WLWLWLLDWWLLL ﻿

Where they stand: 5th in Liga

Man. United

Since Matchday 6: WWDDLWWDWLWDW

Where they stand: 4th in Premier League

Expert predictions

All Atlético's group stage goals

Joseph Walker, Atlético reporter

Los Rojiblancos saved their best Champions League performance of the season for the final game of the Group Stage, and will need to be at their best again when Manchester United and, in particular, old foe Cristiano Ronaldo come to town. Having built their recent success on a solid defence, Atlético have been uncharacteristically leaky at the back this season and shoring that up will be imperative if they are to remain in the tie come the second leg.

Matthew Howarth, Man. United reporter

Goals had been a problem for United prior to Tuesday's Premier League game at home to Brighton, but recent victories against the Seagulls and away to Leeds suggest the Red Devils have rediscovered their scoring touch at just the right time. Atlético have been in patchy form themselves of late, but there will be little margin for error for Ralf Rangnick's side in the teams' first meeting for over 30 years.

What the coaches say

Diego Simeone, Atlético coach: "We face one of the best teams in the world. They are brave in the middle of the field and up front. I see a stronger Manchester United who are more compact. They are defensively strong in the aerial game. It's hard to find places where they make mistakes. I always prepare for matches with the best that the opponents have and looking for the way to hurt them."

All of Man. United's group stage goals

Ralf Rangnick, Man. United manager: "[Simeone] has won trophies with a clear identity, with a recognisable playing style. [Atlético] are always an emotional side and this reflects the character of the manager. We need to match the levels of energy and emotion in both games. It will be physical, it will be emotional and we will have to be mentally strong in both games."

Atlético

In: Reinildo Mandava, Daniel Wass

Out: Sergio Camus, Kieran Trippier

Man. United

In: Phil Jones, Lee Grant

Out: Amad Diallo, Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek