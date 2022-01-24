UEFA Futsal EURO daily preview: Croatia vs Russia, Poland vs Slovakia

Croatia and Russia both impressed in their opening UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 Group C games on Friday; on Tuesday they go head to head with the quarter-finals in their sights, before Poland and Slovakia look to recover from losing those first matches.

We preview the games at Amsterdam's Ziggo Dome.

Highlights: Poland 1-3 Croatia

Russia were many people's pre-tournament picks to win the title, 23 years after their sole triumph to date, while Croatia were billed as dangerous dark horses. Few will have changed their minds after the openers. Russia cruised to a 7-1 win against Slovakia, Artem Antoshkin getting a hat-trick. Croatia defeated Poland 3-1, showing style in the first half, particularly Matej Horvat's rabona, and grit to hold on in the second.

These are familiar opponents, meeting twice in 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup qualifying, with Croatia equalising late to draw 2-2 in the main round and Russia winning an elite round thriller 4-3 in Osijek to qualify. The encounter brings back memories too of their 2012 semi-final in Zagreb, where Russia beat the hosts 4-2 in front of a competition-record 14,300 crowd.

Vedran Matošević, Croatia player: "Russia are at the very top of world futsal, in terms of tactics, and also in terms of individual quality. We know them well, we have played them a lot recently. We will certainly prepare well and I hope, at the very least, to offer good resistance."

Key stat: Russia's Sergei Skorovich will coach in his 25th Futsal EURO finals game, only the third man to reach that mark after Spain's José Venancio López (30) and Ukraine's Gennadiy Lysenchuk (27).

Highlights: Russia 7-1 Slovakia

Slovakia actually struck first against Russia through Peter Kozár but dreams of an upset on their finals debut were soon dashed. Still, they showed enough in attack to take positives as they meet a Poland side disappointed by their start against Croatia. Trailing 3-1 at half-time, they could not turn the game despite dominating late on.

With Russia still to come, Poland know this need to be the time to end their wait for a first-ever Futsal EURO finals win, after their campaigns in 2001, 2018 and now 2022. Despite the scoreline against Russia, however, Slovakia showed enough against one of the tournament favourites to take hope for Tuesday.

Błażej Korczyński, Poland coach: "We absolutely do not underestimate Slovakia, but victory is a must for us to be able to think about a longer stay in the Netherlands."

Petr Kozár, Slovakia player: "We had chances against Russia; we can create opportunities against tough opponents. I believe there will be even more versus Poland. We need to be more efficient and go for victory."



Key stat: These teams have twice met in this competition, both in qualifying: their 1998 meeting ended 13-5 to Poland, the other in 1995 finished 0-0.

