Women's Futsal EURO finals results
Friday 1 July 2022
Spain retained the title on penaties ahead of hosts Portugal, Ukraine and Hungary.
Holders Spain beat Ukraine and hosts Portugal defeated Hungary in the UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2022 semi-finals and then two days later Spain overcame Portugal on penalties, with Ukraine claiming bronze.
Porto's Pavilhão Multiusos de Gondomar again staged the finals: Spain also beat hosts Portugal there in the inaugural decider of 2019.
Friday 1 July:
Semi-finals
Ukraine 0-9 Spain
Portugal 6-0 Hungary*
Sunday 3 July:
Third place play-off
Hungary 0-2 Ukraine
Final
Portugal 3-3aet, 1-4pens Spain