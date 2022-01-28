Women's Futsal EURO finals draw: Ukraine-Spain, Portugal-Russia
Friday 28 January 2022
Spain play Ukraine and Portugal face Russia in the semi-finals on 25 March in Gondomar after the draw was made in Groningen.
Holders Spain meet Ukraine and hosts Portugal play Russia in the UEFA Women's Futsal EURO semi-finals after the draw was made at MartiniPlaza in Groningen at half-time of the men's UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 fixture between Ukraine and Portugal.
Porto's Pavilhão Multiusos de Gondomar will again host the finals from 25 to 27 March: Spain beat hosts Portugal there in the inaugural tournament of 2019, with Russia taking bronze ahead of Ukraine. All four teams qualified again.
Friday 25 March:
Semi-finals
Ukraine vs Spain (holders): 19:00 CET
Portugal (hosts) vs Russia: 22:30 CET
Sunday 27 March:
Third-place play-off
15:30 CET
Final
19:00 CET
Local time is one hour behind CET
UKRAINE VS SPAIN
Ukraine
Main round Group 3 winners (Lviv, Ukraine): W5-4 vs Czech Republic, W7-0 vs Belgium, W4-1 vs Finland
2019 final tournament: Fourth place
Spain (holders)
Main round Group 4 winners (Halmstad, Sweden): W12-2 vs Slovakia, W2-0 vs Italy, W7-0 vs Sweden
2019 final tournament: Winners
PORTUGAL VS RUSSIA
Portugal (hosts)
Main round Group 2 winners (Karlovac, Croatia): W6-0 vs Slovenia, W7-2 vs Poland, W16-1 vs Croatia
2019 final tournament: Runners-up
Russia
Main round Group 1 winners (Minsk, Belarus): W2-1 vs Netherlands, W3-0 vs Hungary, W9-0 vs Belarus
2019 final tournament: Third place