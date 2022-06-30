Women's Futsal EURO finals ties
Thursday 30 June 2022
Spain play Ukraine and Portugal face Hungary in the semi-finals on Friday in Gondomar with the final two days later.
Holders Spain meet Ukraine and hosts Portugal to take on Hungary, who replace Russia, in the UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2022 semi-finals on 1 July, with the final and third-place play-off two days later.
Porto's Pavilhão Multiusos de Gondomar again stage the finals: Spain beat hosts Portugal there in the inaugural tournament of 2019.
Match schedule
Friday 1 July:
Semi-finals
Ukraine vs Spain: 18:00 CET
Portugal vs Hungary*: 22:30 CET
Sunday 3 July:
Third place play-off: 15:30 CET
Final: 19:00 CET
Local time in Portugal is one hour behind CET
UKRAINE VS SPAIN
Ukraine
Main round Group 3 winners (Lviv, Ukraine): W5-4 vs Czech Republic, W7-0 vs Belgium, W4-1 vs Finland
2019 final tournament: Fourth place
Spain (holders)
Main round Group 4 winners (Halmstad, Sweden): W12-2 vs Slovakia, W2-0 vs Italy, W7-0 vs Sweden
2019 final tournament: Winners
PORTUGAL VS HUNGARY
Portugal (hosts)
Main round Group 2 winners (Karlovac, Croatia): W6-0 vs Slovenia, W7-2 vs Poland, W16-1 vs Croatia
2019 final tournament: Runners-up
Hungary
Main round Group 1 runners-up* (Minsk, Belarus): W5-4 vs Belarus, L0-3 vs Russia, W3-1 vs Netherlands
2019 final tournament: Did not qualify