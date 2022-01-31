UEFA Futsal EURO quarter-final preview

The UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 quarter-finals are in progress at Amsterdam's Ziggo Dome.

We preview the action to come on Tuesday with Portugal awaiting Spain or Slovakia and Ukraine to face Russia or Georgia in Friday's semis.

Highlights: Russia 5-1 Poland

Russia were perhaps the pick of the teams in the group stage, totalling 16 goals as they defeated Slovakia 7-1, Croatia 4-0 and Poland 5-1. The nearly team so often since their sole major title at Futsal EURO 1999, they look in mean mood and have even overcome the injury that has cost them prolific pivot Eder Lima, with Artem Antoshkin currently leading the top scorer race on five goals and three assists.

Georgia, like Russia, were through with two games to spare after comebacks to defeat Azerbaijan 3-2 and Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-1 – making them the first debutants to start with a pair of victories since 2010. Their playing style has led to some thrilling action, though their 8-0 loss to Spain on Saturday left them facing Russia, who beat them 4-0 in Tbilisi and 3-0 in Schelkovo last year in qualifying.

Highlights: Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-2 Georgia

Sergei Skorovich, Russia coach: "The toughest part of the tournament is beginning. There is no room for mistakes in the knockout phase. Everyone needs to be totally focused. We know that Georgia are a good team who deserve to be where they are. We learned a lot about them in the qualifying matches but this is another game, perhaps Georgia have changed a bit since we played them, they have improved.”

Avtandil Asatiani, Georgia coach: “We know we play a very strong team, Russia are stronger than when we played them in qualifying and we have to be at our best.”

Key stat: Russia have won four Futsal EURO quarter-finals in a row since their penalty shoot-out loss to Spain in 2010.

Highlights: Georgia 0-8 Spain

Spain slipped ﻿under the radar a little when they began Group D by beating Bosnia and Herzegovina 5-1 before being held 2-2 by Azerbaijan. However, the 8-0 defeat of Georgia, equalling their own tournament-record margin of victory, was a signal of intent from a team that have never gone two consecutive Futsal EUROs without lifting the trophy.

Overall, nine different players have scored for the seven-time winners, including a late contribution from Adolfo against Georgia on his return to the side, and another from Solano, freshly called up to replace the injured Esteban Cejudo.

Highlights: Slovakia 5-3 Croatia

As for Slovakia, they recovered from a 7-1 loss to Russia and a 2-2 draw with Poland to book progress by downing Croatia 5-3. By doing so, they ensured that three of the four debutants made it out of the group stage, more than in all previous post-1999 editions put together.

Their chances of going further could well depend on Tomáš Drahovský, the Santa Coloma player who was top scorer in the Spanish league last season and is behind only behind Ferrao and Adolfo this term.

Fede Vidal, Spain coach: "It's going to be a very, very difficult match. We have to keep the positive things from the match against Georgia. That's the way forward, if we stray from that path we could have problems. We have to assert our game and our identity. We want to go out from the start to win the game."

Marián Berky, Slovakia coach: "There is an issue with young Matúš Ševčík at the moment, but I believe we will solve it quickly. Several other players also have minor knocks from the group stage, but I hope that everyone will be able to play the match. [Spain[ are the biggest favourites, along with Russia and Portugal. These teams will fight for the title. Spain are the most tactically mature of them, they have great players in its ranks. Both individually and within the team play."

Key stat: Spain have not failed to be among the last four in all 11 previous Futsal EUROs.