Women's EURO team guide: England

Group A fixtures

Wednesday 6 July

England vs Austria ﻿(21:00 CET, Old Trafford)

Monday 11 July

England vs Norway﻿ (21:00 CET, Brighton & Hove)



Friday 15 July

Northern Ireland vs England﻿ (21:00 CET, Southampton)

Great England Women's EURO goals

How they qualified: Hosts

Women's EURO best: Runners-up (1984, 2009)

Women's EURO 2017: Semi-finals

Key player: Ellen White

One of those players who thrives on the international stage, her prolific record means she has now overtaken Kelly Smith as England's top scorer and in 2021 managed an incredible 12 goals in nine games for her country, not including the six she got for Great Britain at the Olympics.

One to watch: Lauren Hemp

White's fellow Manchester City attacker is a thrilling player to watch and has been a regular choice under Sarina Wiegman for England. Can sometimes be unplayable for opponents tearing down the wing.

Coach: Sarina Wiegman

When England needed to pick a new coach to turn around some shaky form ahead of hosting Women's EURO they turned to Wiegman, who in 2017 took over a Netherlands team needing a new coach to turn around some shaky form ahead of hosting Women's EURO and went on to lift the trophy. She also led the Dutch to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup final; before Wiegman's reign even mere qualification was a big achievement. Has got England playing the same ruthless attacking football as her Netherlands sides, the players enjoying the freedom under her tactics.

Wiegman on England's EURO draw

Tactics

As befits a Dutch coach, Wiegman favours a 4-3-3, though she sometimes deployed a more cautious 4-2-3-1 in key games when at the Netherlands helm. That has usually meant White as spearhead flanked by Beth Mead and Hemp, with plenty of alternatives in England's deep squad, while Fran Kirby has tended to be back in right midfield, at least in games where Wiegman has looked for England to dominate possession.

Arsenal's elegant centre-back Leah Williamson was deployed as a holding midfielder in Wiegman's early games before her stand-in captain's hamstring injury. The personnel in the flat back four and in goal have also been in flux due to injuries; full-backs Rachel Daly and Demi Stokes have been encouraged to push forward.

Pedigree

England reached the first Women's EURO final in 1984, losing over two legs to Sweden on penalties, but really only rose to prominence after Hope Powell's 15-year reign began in 1998. They went from a team that struggled to qualify to one that reached the 2009 final, going down to Germany. Since her departure, they have reached three straight major semi-finals, in two World Cups and EURO 2017, but hope home advantage and Wiegman's nous can help them take that last step.