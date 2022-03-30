UEFA.com works better on other browsers
UEFA Europa Conference League: Who can play who, head-to-head records

Wednesday 30 March 2022

The remaining teams now know what lies between them and the Europa Conference League title. Follow each team's potential run, plot the course to Tirana and check out the head-to-head records.

Which teams are still in the Europa Conference League?

﻿Bodø/Glimt (NOR), Feyenoord (NED), Leicester City (ENG)﻿﻿, Marseille (FRA), PAOK (GRE), PSV Eindhoven (NED)﻿, Roma (ITA), Slavia Praha (CZE)

Bracket Predictor: Plot the road to the final

Bodø/Glimt vs ...

Highlights: Bodø/Glimt 6-1 Roma
Quarter-finals
Roma P2 W1 D1 L0 F8 A3

Semi-finals
Leicester City N/A
PSV Eindhoven N/A

Final
Feyenoord N/A
Marseille N/A
PAOK N/A﻿
﻿Slavia Praha N/A

Feyenoord vs ...

Quarter-finals
Slavia Praha P2 W1 D1 L0 F4 A3

Semi-finals
Marseille P2 W1 D1 L0 F3 A0
PAOK N/A

Final
Bodø/Glimt N/A
Leicester City N/A
PSV Eindhoven P2 W0 D2 L0 F2 A2
Roma P2 W0 D1 L1 F2 A3﻿

Leicester City vs ...﻿﻿

Highlights: Leicester 0-2 Slavia Praha
Quarter-finals
PSV Eindhoven N/A

Semi-finals
Bodø/Glimt N/A
Roma N/A

Final
Feyenoord N/A
Marseille N/A
PAOK N/A﻿
﻿Slavia Praha P2 W0 D1 L1 F0 A2

Marseille vs ...

Quarter-finals
PAOK N/A

Semi-finals
Feyenoord P2 W0 D1 L1 F0 A3
Slavia Praha N/A

Final
Bodø/Glimt N/A﻿
Leicester City N/A﻿
PSV Eindhoven P2 W1 D0 L1 F3 A2
Roma N/A﻿

PAOK vs ...

Highlights: PAOK 4-1 PSV
Quarter-finals
Marseille N/A

Semi-finals
Feyenoord N/A
Slavia Praha P2 W1 D0 L1 F1 A4

Final
Bodø/Glimt N/A﻿
Leicester City N/A
﻿PSV Eindhoven P6 W2 D0 L4 F10 A14
Roma N/A﻿

PSV Eindhoven vs ...﻿

Quarter-finals
Leicester City N/A

Semi-finals
Bodø/Glimt N/A
Roma P2 W1 D0 L1 F1 A1

Final
Feyenoord P2 W0 D2 L0 F2 A2﻿
Marseille P2 W1 D0 L1 F2 A3
PAOK P6 W4 D0 L2 F14 A10
Slavia Praha N/A

Roma vs ...

Great Roma goals
Quarter-finals
Bodø/Glimt P2 W0 D1 L1 F3 A8

Semi-finals
Leicester City N/A
PSV Eindhoven P2 W1 D0 L1 F1 A1

Final
Feyenoord P2 W1 D1 L0 F3 A2﻿
Marseille N/A
PAOK N/A﻿
Slavia Praha P2 W1 D0 L1 F3 A3

Slavia Praha vs ...

Quarter-finals
Feyenoord P2 W0 D1 L1 F3 A4

Semi-finals
Marseille N/A
PAOK P2 W1 D0 L1 F4 A1

Final
Bodø/Glimt N/A﻿
Leicester City P2 W1 D1 L0 F2 A0
PSV Eindhoven N/A
Roma P2 W1 D0 L1 F3 A3

The road to Tirana

Quarter-finals (7, 14 April)
Semi-finals (28 April, 5 May)
Final in Tirana (25 May)

