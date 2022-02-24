UEFA Europa Conference League round of 16 draw: Who can play who, head-to-head records

Which teams are in the Europa Conference League round of 16 draw?

Group winners (seeded teams)

AZ Alkmaar (NED), Basel (SUI), Copenhagen (DEN), Feyenoord (NED), Gent (BEL), LASK (AUT), Rennes (FRA), Roma (ITA)

Knockout round play-off winners (unseeded teams)

﻿Bodø/Glimt (NOR), Leicester City (ENG)﻿﻿, Marseille (FRA), PAOK (GRE), Partizan (SRB), PSV Eindhoven (NED)﻿, Slavia Praha (CZE), ﻿Vitesse (NED)

Seeded teams

Highlights: AZ Alkmaar 1-0 Randers

Bodø/Glimt N/A

Leicester City N/A

Marseille N/A

PAOK P4 W2 D2 L0 F8 A6

Partizan P4 W0 D2 L2 F7 A9

Slavia Praha N/A



Highlights: Basel 3-0 Qarabağ

Bodø/Glimt N/A

Leicester City N/A

Marseille N/A

PAOK P2 W0 D0 L2 F1 A5

Partizan N/A

PSV Eindhoven P2 W1 D0 L1 F4 A4

Slavia Praha N/A

Vitesse P2 W2 D0 L0 F2 A0

Bodø/Glimt N/A

Leicester City P2 W0 D1 L1 F0 A1

Marseille P2 W0 D0 L2 F2 A6

PAOK P2 W1 D0 L1 F3 A3

Partizan N/A

PSV Eindhoven P2 W0 D1 L1 F1 A2

Slavia Praha P2 W0 D1 L1 F0 A1

Vitesse﻿ N/A

Highlights: Slavia Praha 2-2 Feyenoord

Bodø/Glimt N/A

Leicester City N/A

Marseille P2 W1 D1 L0 F3 A0

PAOK N/A

Partizan N/A

Slavia Praha P2 W1 D1 L0 F4 A3



Highlights: Gent 1-1 Partizan

Bodø/Glimt N/A

Leicester City N/A

Marseille N/A

PAOK N/A

Partizan P2 W1 D1 L0 F2 A1

PSV Eindhoven N/A

Slavia Praha N/A

Vitesse N/A

Highlights: LASK 4-1 PSV

Bodø/Glimt N/A

Leicester City N/A

Marseille N/A

PAOK N/A

Partizan N/A

PSV Eindhoven P2 W1 D1 L0 F4 A1

Slavia Praha N/A

Vitesse N/A

Highlights: Rennes 3-3 Vitesse

Bodø/Glimt N/A

Leicester City N/A

PAOK P1 W0 D0 L1 F1 A5

Partizan N/A

PSV Eindhoven N/A

Slavia Praha N/A

Vitesse P2 W1 D1 L0 F5 A4

Bodø/Glimt P2 W0 D1 L1 F3 A 8

Leicester City N/A

Marseille N/A

PAOK N/A

Partizan P2 W1 D0 L1 F4 A4

PSV Eindhoven P2 W1 D0 L1 F1 A1

Slavia Praha P2 W1 D0 L1 F3 A3

Vitesse N/A

Last 16 by country AUT: LASK

BEL: Gent

CZE: Slavia Praha

DEN: Copenhagen

ENG: Leicester City

FRA: Marseille, Rennes

GRE: PAOK

ITA: Roma

NED: AZ Alkmaar, Feyenoord, PSV Eindhoven, Vitesse

NOR: Bodø/Glimt

SRB: Partizan

SUI: Basel

Unseeded teams

Highlights: Bodø/Glimt 6-1 Roma

AZ Alkmaar N/A

Basel N/A

Copenhagen N/A

Feyenoord N/A

Gent N/A

LASK N/A

Rennes N/A

Roma P2 W1 D1 L0 F8 A3

Highlights: Randers 1-3 Leicester

AZ Alkmaar N/A

Basel N/A

Copenhagen P2 W1 D1 L0 F1 A1

Feyenoord N/A

Gent N/A

LASK N/A

Rennes N/A

Roma N/A

Highlights: Qarabağ 0-3 Marseille

AZ Alkmaar N/A

Basel N/A

Copenhagen P2 W2 D0 L0 F6 A2

Feyenoord P2 W0 D1 L1 F0 A3

Gent N/A

LASK N/A

Roma N/A

AZ Alkmaar P4 W0 D2 L2 F6 A8

Basel P2 W2 D0 L F5 A1

Copenhagen P2 W1 D0 L1 F3 A3

Feyenoord N/A

Gent N/A

LASK N/A

Rennes P1 W1 D0 L0 F5 A1

Roma N/A

Highlights: AZ Alkmaar 2-2 Partizan

AZ Alkmaar P4 W2 D2 L0 F9 A7

Basel N/A

Copenhagen N/A

Feyenoord N/A

Gent P2 W0 D1 L1 F1 A2

LASK N/A

Rennes N/A

Roma P2 W1 D0 L1 F4 A4

Basel P2 W1 D0 L1 F4 A4

Copenhagen P2 W1 D1 L0 F2 A1

Gent N/A

LASK P2 W0 D1 L1 F1 A4

Rennes N/A

Roma P2 W1 D0 L1 F1 A1

Highlights: Slavia Praha 3-2 Fenerbahçe

AZ Alkmaar N/A

Basel N/A

Copenhagen P2 W1 D1 L0 F2 A1

Feyenoord P2 W0 D1 L1 F3 A4

Gent N/A

LASK N/A

Rennes N/A

Roma P2 W1 D0 L1 F3 A3

Basel P2 W0 D0 L2 F0 A2

Copenhagen N/A

Gent N/A

LASK N/A

Rennes P2 W0 D1 L1 F4 A5

Roma N/A

The road to Tirana Round of 16 (10, 17 March)

Quarter-finals (7, 14 April)

Semi-finals (28 April, 5 May)

Final in Tirana (25 May)

What exactly do the regulations say?

18.01 In the round of 16, the eight group winners are joined by the eight winners of the knockout round play-offs.

In the round of 16, the eight group winners are joined by the eight winners of the knockout round play-offs. 18.02 The round of 16 pairings are determined by means of a draw, in accordance with the following principles:

1) The UEFA Europa League group winners must be drawn against the eight winners of the knockout round play-offs.

2) Clubs from the same association cannot be drawn against each other.

3) The UEFA Europa League group winners play the return leg at home.

The round of 16 pairings are determined by means of a draw, in accordance with the following principles: 1) The UEFA Europa League group winners must be drawn against the eight winners of the knockout round play-offs. 2) Clubs from the same association cannot be drawn against each other. 3) The UEFA Europa League group winners play the return leg at home. 18.03 The eight winners of the round of 16 qualify for the quarter-finals.

For further details, check out Article 18 of the regulations in full.