UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final draw: Who can play who, head-to-head records
Thursday 17 March 2022
The draw for the remainder of the competition takes place in Nyon on Friday 18 March; who can each team be drawn against?
Which teams are still in the Europa Conference League?
Bodø/Glimt (NOR), Feyenoord (NED), Leicester City (ENG), Marseille (FRA), PAOK (GRE), PSV Eindhoven (NED), Roma (ITA), Slavia Praha (CZE)Quarter-final draw: All you need to know
Bodø/Glimt
Feyenoord N/A
Leicester City N/A
Marseille N/A
PAOK N/A
PSV Eindhoven N/A
Roma P2 W1 D1 L0 F8 A3
Slavia Praha N/A
Feyenoord vs ...
Bodø/Glimt N/A
Leicester City N/A
Marseille P2 W1 D1 L0 F3 A0
PAOK N/A
PSV Eindhoven P2 W0 D2 L0 F2 A2
Roma P2 W0 D1 L1 F2 A3
Slavia Praha P2 W1 D1 L0 F4 A3
Leicester City vs ...
Bodø/Glimt N/A
Feyenoord N/A
Marseille N/A
PAOK N/A
PSV Eindhoven N/A
Roma N/A
Slavia Praha P2 W0 D1 L1 F0 A2
Marseille vs ...
Bodø/Glimt N/A
Feyenoord P2 W0 D1 L1 F0 A3
Leicester City N/A
PAOK N/A
PSV Eindhoven P2 W1 D0 L1 F3 A2
Roma N/A
Slavia Praha N/A
PAOK vs ...
Bodø/Glimt N/A
Feyenoord N/A
Leicester City N/A
Marseille N/A
PSV Eindhoven P6 W2 D0 L4 F10 A14
Roma N/A
Slavia Praha P2 W1 D0 L1 F1 A4
PSV Eindhoven vs ...
Bodø/Glimt N/A
Feyenoord P2 W0 D2 L0 F2 A2
Leicester City N/A
Marseille P2 W1 D0 L1 F2 A3
PAOK P6 W4 D0 L2 F14 A10
Partizan N/A
Roma P2 W1 D0 L1 F1 A1
Slavia Praha N/A
Roma vs ...
Bodø/Glimt P2 W0 D1 L1 F3 A8
Feyenoord P2 W1 D1 L0 F3 A2
Leicester City N/A
Marseille N/A
PAOK N/A
PSV Eindhoven P2 W1 D0 L1 F1 A1
Slavia Praha P2 W1 D0 L1 F3 A3
Slavia Praha vs ...
Bodø/Glimt N/A
Feyenoord P2 W0 D1 L1 F3 A4
Leicester City P2 W1 D1 L0 F2 A0
Marseille N/A
PAOK P2 W1 D0 L1 F4 A1
PSV Eindhoven N/A
Roma P2 W1 D0 L1 F3 A3
The road to Tirana
Quarter-finals (7, 14 April)
Semi-finals (28 April, 5 May)
Final in Tirana (25 May)