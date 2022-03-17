UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final draw: Who can play who, head-to-head records

Thursday 17 March 2022

The draw for the remainder of the competition takes place in Nyon on Friday 18 March; who can each team be drawn against?

Which teams are still in the Europa Conference League?

﻿Bodø/Glimt (NOR), Feyenoord (NED), Leicester City (ENG)﻿﻿, Marseille (FRA), PAOK (GRE), PSV Eindhoven (NED)﻿, Roma (ITA), Slavia Praha (CZE)

Quarter-final draw: All you need to know


Bodø/Glimt

Highlights: Bodø/Glimt 6-1 Roma
Highlights: Bodø/Glimt 6-1 Roma

Feyenoord N/A
Leicester City N/A
Marseille N/A
PAOK N/A
PSV Eindhoven N/A
Roma P2 W1 D1 L0 F8 A3
Slavia Praha N/A

Feyenoord vs ...

Bodø/Glimt N/A
Leicester City N/A
Marseille P2 W1 D1 L0 F3 A0
PAOK N/A
PSV Eindhoven P2 W0 D2 L0 F2 A2
Roma P2 W0 D1 L1 F2 A3
Slavia Praha P2 W1 D1 L0 F4 A3

Leicester City vs ...﻿﻿

Highlights: Leicester 0-2 Slavia Praha
Highlights: Leicester 0-2 Slavia Praha

Bodø/Glimt N/A
Feyenoord N/A
Marseille N/A
PAOK N/A
PSV Eindhoven N/A
Roma N/A
Slavia Praha P2 W0 D1 L1 F0 A2

Marseille vs ...

Bodø/Glimt N/A
Feyenoord P2 W0 D1 L1 F0 A3
Leicester City N/A
PAOK N/A
PSV Eindhoven P2 W1 D0 L1 F3 A2
Roma N/A
Slavia Praha N/A

PAOK vs ...

Highlights: PAOK 4-1 PSV
Highlights: PAOK 4-1 PSV

Bodø/Glimt N/A
Feyenoord N/A
Leicester City N/A
Marseille N/A
PSV Eindhoven P6 W2 D0 L4 F10 A14
Roma N/A
Slavia Praha P2 W1 D0 L1 F1 A4

PSV Eindhoven vs ...﻿

Bodø/Glimt N/A
Feyenoord P2 W0 D2 L0 F2 A2
Leicester City N/A
Marseille P2 W1 D0 L1 F2 A3
PAOK P6 W4 D0 L2 F14 A10
Partizan N/A
Roma P2 W1 D0 L1 F1 A1
Slavia Praha N/A

Roma vs ...

Great Roma goals
Great Roma goals

Bodø/Glimt P2 W0 D1 L1 F3 A8
Feyenoord P2 W1 D1 L0 F3 A2
Leicester City N/A
Marseille N/A
PAOK N/A
PSV Eindhoven P2 W1 D0 L1 F1 A1
Slavia Praha P2 W1 D0 L1 F3 A3

Slavia Praha vs ...

Bodø/Glimt N/A
Feyenoord P2 W0 D1 L1 F3 A4
Leicester City P2 W1 D1 L0 F2 A0
Marseille N/A
PAOK P2 W1 D0 L1 F4 A1
PSV Eindhoven N/A
Roma P2 W1 D0 L1 F3 A3

The road to Tirana

Quarter-finals (7, 14 April)
Semi-finals (28 April, 5 May)
Final in Tirana (25 May)

Guess the results with Predictor

© 1998-2022 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday 17 March 2022

Selected for you

Quarter and semi-final draws
Live 17/03/2022

Quarter and semi-final draws

The lowdown on the closing UEFA Europa Conference League draws of the 2021/22 season.
Quarter and semi-final draws
Live 17/03/2022

Quarter and semi-final draws

The lowdown on the closing UEFA Europa Conference League draws of the 2021/22 season.