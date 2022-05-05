UEFA.com works better on other browsers
UEFA Europa Conference League: Final head-to-head records

Thursday 5 May 2022

Roma are meeting Feyenoord in the UEFA Europa Conference League final in Tirana, but this will not be the first time these two famous sides have come together.

Adem Ljajić celebrates his goal for Roma against Feyenoord in the 2015 Europa League
Adem Ljajić celebrates his goal for Roma against Feyenoord in the 2015 Europa League AFP via Getty Images

Roma and Feyenoord have booked their places in the 2022 UEFA Europa Conference League final in Tirana on Wednesday 25 May.

It is the first time that a major final has been held in the Albanian capital, but not the first time these famous clubs have come together.

Feyenoord's route to the final

Record vs Roma P2 W0 D1 L1 F2 A3﻿
19/02/2015 Roma 1-1 Feyenoord (Europa League round of 32 first leg)
26/02/2015 Feyenoord 1-2 Roma (Europa League round of 32 second leg)

Roma's route to the final

Record vs Feyenoord P2 W1 D1 L0 F3 A2﻿
19/02/2015 Roma 1-1 Feyenoord (Europa League round of 32 first leg)
26/02/2015 Feyenoord 1-2 Roma (Europa League round of 32 second leg)

