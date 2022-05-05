UEFA Europa Conference League: Final head-to-head records

Roma and Feyenoord have booked their places in the 2022 UEFA Europa Conference League final in Tirana on Wednesday 25 May.

It is the first time that a major final has been held in the Albanian capital, but not the first time these famous clubs have come together.

Record vs Roma P2 W0 D1 L1 F2 A3﻿

19/02/2015 Roma 1-1 Feyenoord (Europa League round of 32 first leg)

26/02/2015 Feyenoord 1-2 Roma (Europa League round of 32 second leg)

Record vs Feyenoord P2 W1 D1 L0 F3 A2﻿

19/02/2015 Roma 1-1 Feyenoord (Europa League round of 32 first leg)

26/02/2015 Feyenoord 1-2 Roma (Europa League round of 32 second leg)