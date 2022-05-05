UEFA Europa League final: Head-to-head record
Thursday 5 May 2022
Check out the head-to-head record between the UEFA Europa League finalists, Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers.
We now know the two teams who will compete in the 2021/22 UEFA Europa League final in Seville on Wednesday 18 May.
Check out the head-to-head records of Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers, with previous results including UEFA club competition games only.
Route to the final
Semi-final first legs
Thursday 28 April
Leipzig 1-0 Rangers
West Ham 1-2 Frankfurt
Semi-final second legs
Thursday 5 May
Rangers 3-1 Leipzig (agg: 3-2)
Frankfurt 1-0 West Ham (agg: 3-1)
Final
Frankfurt vs Rangers
Wednesday 18 May (Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium, Seville)
Final
Rangers P2 W2 D0 L0 F12 A4
13/04/1959 Frankfurt 6-1 Rangers (European Cup semi-finals)
05/05/1959 Rangers 3-6 Frankfurt (European Cup semi-finals)
Final
Eintracht Frankfurt P2 W0 D0 L2 F4 A12
