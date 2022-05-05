UEFA Europa League final: Head-to-head record

We now know the two teams who will compete in the 2021/22 UEFA Europa League final in Seville on Wednesday 18 May.

Check out the head-to-head records of Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers, with previous results including UEFA club competition games only.

Final

Rangers P2 W2 D0 L0 F12 A4﻿

13/04/1959 Frankfurt 6-1 Rangers (European Cup semi-finals)

05/05/1959 Rangers 3-6 Frankfurt (European Cup semi-finals)

Eintracht Frankfurt P2 W0 D0 L2 F4 A12﻿

