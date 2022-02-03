Women's EURO team guide: Spain

Group B fixtures

Friday 8 July

Spain vs Finland﻿ (18:00, Milton Keynes)



Tuesday 12 July

Germany vs Spain﻿ (21:00, Brentford)



Saturday 16 July

Denmark vs Spain﻿ (21:00, Brentford)

How they qualified: Group D winners (P8 W7 D1 L0 F48 A1)

Women's EURO best: Semi-finals (1997)

Women's EURO 2017: Quarter-finals

Key player: Alexia Putellas

Women's 2020/21 Player of the Year - Alexia Putellas

The current UEFA Women's Player of the Year has spearheaded Barcelona's recent era of success on both the domestic and continental fronts, and is the midfield metronome that makes her country tick. Her close control, eye for a pass and cool head in front of goal have brought her recognition as one of the best to have ever played the game and she is key to everything Spain do.

One to watch: Aitana Bonmatí

Putellas's club-mate is a goalscoring midfielder and already has one to her name in the UEFA Women's Champions League final. Player of the Match in that 2021 showpiece and still only 24, Bonmatí is as exciting a prospect as there is in Spanish football.

Coach: Jorge Vilda

Having worked across the youth set-ups for Spain, Vilda took the top job in 2015 and has helped bring through a number of the players he worked with at age-group level. The side have consistently improved under his stewardship. They finished second in the 2020 She Believes Cup and are now looking to secure a first major international trophy.

Tactics

Vilda's Spain draw reaction

As you would expect from Spain, Vilda favours a 4-3-3 formation, which the majority of his charges also play at club level, especially their Barcelona core. They like to dominate possession in the 'tiki-taka' style their men's side pioneered between 2008 and 2012, and they have no shortage of nous with Irene Paredes, Jennifer Hermoso and Sandra Paños all bringing their experience alongside Putellas, who is closing in on becoming the first player to win 100 caps for La Roja.

Pedigree

Despite Spain's success at club level in recent times, their national side might be considered underachievers given their best performance at a Women's EURO is a semi-final spot 25 years ago. They reached the round of 16 at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup but will have higher hopes for this summer's tournament as their players have come on leaps and bounds in the ensuing time.