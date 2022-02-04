Women's EURO team guide: Netherlands

Group C fixtures

Saturday 9 July

Netherlands vs Sweden﻿ (21:00, Sheffield)



Wednesday 13 July

Netherlands v Russia ﻿(21:00, Wigan & Leigh)

Sunday 17 July

Switzerland vs Netherlands﻿ (18:00, Sheffield)

How they qualified: Group A winners (P10 W10 D0 L0 F48 A3)

Women's EURO best: Winners (2017)

Key player: Vivianne Miedema

Now 25, already with over 100 caps and approaching that number for international goals, Miedema was breaking records for Netherlands U17s back in 2012 and helped them win the UEFA Women's U19 EURO two years later. She has been prolific at senior level since her teenage years with two goals in the Women's EURO 2017 final a highlight. Miedema was also superb in the run to the 2019 World Cup final and set a new mark with her ten goals in the 2021 Olympic tournament.

One to watch: Victoria Pelova

Victoria Pelova in action for the Netherlands VI-Images via Getty Images

Breaking into the current Netherlands team is by no means easy but Pelova managed it before she turned 20 and has occasionally forced her way into a start. One of several exciting attacking talents at Ajax.

Coach: Mark Parsons

After the coach that masterminded the Netherlands' recent successes, Sarina Wiegman, departed for England following the 2021 Olympics, the Dutch turned to an Englishman. Parsons, who gained managerial experience with Chelsea reserves, had been coaching in the United States, leading Portland Thorns to honours.

Tactics

Unsurprisingly, Parsons has not tried to change a winning formula, sticking with the Dutch trademark 4-3-3 shape, spearheaded by Miedema with Lieke Martens and Shanice van de Sanden either side. Daniëlle van de Donk is still usually in midfield but can be pushed forward, with Jill Roord and Lineth Beerensteyn also options. The evergreen Sherida Spitse holds the middle.

Pedigree

Prior to 2017, the Netherlands had not been a major women's football force. Under Vera Pauw they did qualify for Women's EURO 2009 and surprised many by making the semi-finals, where they took England to extra time, and they also reached the 2015 World Cup under Roger Reijners. But their superb run of five perfect wins in front of ecstatic capacity crowds in 2017 changed everything and they proved it was no fluke by making the 2019 World Cup final, losing to the United States in Lyon.