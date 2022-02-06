Highlights: Spain defeat Ukraine for Futsal EURO bronze

Spain may not have reached their tenth UEFA Futsal EURO final, but they claimed their 12th medal in as many editions with a 4-1 third-place play-off victory against Ukraine in Amsterdam.

Captain Ortiz, making his 215th and final appearance for Spain after a 15-year international career, smashed a shot against the woodwork early on and provided the opener as his corner was met with a thumping volley by Mellado, capping his excellent tournament.

Ortiz captained Spain to victory in his final international SPORTSFILE

Jesús Herrero, given a start after understudying Didac Plana in goal for Spain, then hit the post from distance, but he was beaten when Ihor Korsun robbed Mellado inside the Spain half. Ihor Cherniavskyi picked up the ball and coolly slotted in before celebrating with a somersault.

Spain soon led 2-1, though, as Solano ran on to Chino's pass and produced a fine angled strike. With just under ten minutes to go, La Roja doubled their advantage following a Borja corner played back to Boyis, who sent a low shot past Kyrylo Tsypun.

Ukraine now pushed forward but were caught out immediately when Ortiz won the ball and Adolfo was able to walk the ball into an empty net.

Key stats

Spain kept up their record of never finishing outside the top three in all 12 Futsal EUROs.

Spain ended the campaign, including qualifying, with 72 goals, beating the previous record of 69 set by Russia in the inaugural 1996 edition.

Spain have now won all 14 competitive meetings with Ukraine.

Four-time champion Ortiz ended his record-equalling seventh Futsal EURO with two new appearance bests: 35 at finals and 55 overall including qualifying.

Reaction

Ortiz reflects on last game

Ortiz, Spain captain: "It's not the match we wanted to play – we wanted to be in the final later – but for us it was important to get this bronze. It's always important to win for us. We came here to be champions, we had worked hard for it, but we didn't do as well as we wanted. I'm proud and happy for everything I've achieved in these 15 years. I have given everything for my country and nobody can deny that."

Oleksandr Kosenko, Ukraine coach: "It was a great experience at this EURO and we now have more fans in Ukraine and across Europe. The interest was huge. There was a great atmosphere in the team and you can only be successful if you have that."