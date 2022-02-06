Zicky named Futsal EURO Player of the Tournament

Portugal's Zicky has been named the Hisense Player of the Tournament at UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 after being selected by UEFA's team of Technical Observers in the Netherlands.

The 20-year-old Sporting CP pivot, skilful and strong, made a huge impact at his first Futsal EURO, not least with the two goals that earned a semi-final comeback victory against Spain. He is the second official Player of the Tournament after Portugal's Ricardinho won the award in 2018. The former captain was in the Ziggo Dome stands in Amsterdam to watch his successor help his nation retain the title.

Zicky's Futsal EURO 2022 stats Matches: 6

Goals: 3

Assists: 3

Performances throughout the tournament – both individually and as part of the team – are considered when choosing the winner. The player's impact on his team's performances, as well as playing with a positive attitude and with RESPECT, are also taken into account.

"It's hard to put in words what I'm feeling right now and all I can say is that I'm in heaven. I'm so proud of this team and I want to thank every single person who helped us to reach this moment. I have been saying for a long time that Portugal likes to suffer; it seems that it's our DNA to struggle before we see the light and prevail." Zicky

Official Player of the Tournament winners

2022: Zicky (Portugal)

2018: Ricardinho (Portugal)

UEFA's Technical Observers

Miguel Rodrigo, Mato Stanković