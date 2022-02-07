UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Champions League squad changes: Fantasy Football managers, take note

Monday 7 February 2022

The UEFA Champions League round of 16 contenders have confirmed their squad changes.

Liverpool have named January signing Luis Díaz in their squad
Liverpool have named January signing Luis Díaz in their squad Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Each UEFA Champions League team left in the competition was permitted to register three new eligible A list players by midnight CET on Tuesday 2 February.

With the deadline now passed, UEFA.com runs through the confirmed ins and outs; click on the clubs to view their full squad lists. Remember: no players are cup-tied any more regardless of what competition they may have been involved in during the group stage. See Article 46 of the official regulations for more information on player registration.

Ajax

Highlights: Ajax 4-2 Sporting CP
Highlights: Ajax 4-2 Sporting CP

In: Brian Brobbey*, Mohamed Ihattaren
Out: Max De Waal, Terrence Douglas, Giovanni, David Neres

Atlético

In: Reinildo Mandava, Daniel Wass
Out: Sergio Camus, Kieran Trippier

Bayern

In: Jamal Musiala**, Lucas Copado*, Arijon Ibrahimovic*, Johannes Schenk*, Gabriel Vidović*, Paul Wanner*
Out: Mickaël Cuisance, Manuel Kainz, Lukas Schneller

Benfica

In: Gil Dias
Out: Ronaldo Camará, Gedson Fernandes, Ferro, Pedro Ganchas, Lucas Verissimo

Chelsea

Highlights: Chelsea 4-0 Juventus
Highlights: Chelsea 4-0 Juventus

In: Kenedy
Out: Lewis Baker

Inter

In: Felipe Caicedo, Robin Gosens
Out: Aleksandar Kolarov, Stefano Sensi

Juventus

In: Luca Pellegrini, Dušan Vlahović, Denis Zakaria
Out: Rodrigo Bentancur, Dejan Kulusevski, Aaron Ramsey

Liverpool

In: Luis Díaz
Out: Nathaniel Phillips

LOSC

Highlights: Wolfsburg 1-3 LOSC
Highlights: Wolfsburg 1-3 LOSC

In: Hatem Ben Arfa, Domagoj Bradarić, Edon Zhegrova
Out: Jonathan Ikoné, Rocco Ascone, Reinildo Mandava, Cheikh Niasse, Yusuf Yazıcı

Manchester City

In: Kayky
Out: Ferran Torres

Manchester United

In: Phil Jones, Lee Grant
Out: Amad Diallo, Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek

Paris

Every Paris group stage goal
Every Paris group stage goal

In: None
Out: Teddy Alloh

Real Madrid

In: Peter*, Diego Piñeiro*
Out: None

Salzburg

In: Sékou Koïta, Samson Tijani, Ignace Van Der Brempt
Out: Kilian Ludewig, Bryan Okoh

Sporting CP

In: Marcus Edwards, Islam Slimani
Out: Jovane Cabral, Geny Catamo

Villarreal

In: Serge Aurier, Giovani Lo Celso, José Manuel Cabrera López*, Gregorio Medina*
Out: Nikita Iosifov, Daniel Raba

*Registered to List B. Each club is entitled to register an unlimited number of players on List B during the season. The list must be submitted by no later than 24.00CET on the day before the match in question.

**Moved from List B to List A.

