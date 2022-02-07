Champions League squad changes: Fantasy Football managers, take note

Each UEFA Champions League team left in the competition was permitted to register three new eligible A list players by midnight CET on Tuesday 2 February.



With the deadline now passed, UEFA.com runs through the confirmed ins and outs; click on the clubs to view their full squad lists. Remember: no players are cup-tied any more regardless of what competition they may have been involved in during the group stage. See Article 46 of the official regulations for more information on player registration.

Highlights: Ajax 4-2 Sporting CP

In: Brian Brobbey*, Mohamed Ihattaren

Out: Max De Waal, Terrence Douglas, Giovanni, David Neres

In: Reinildo Mandava, Daniel Wass

Out: Sergio Camus, Kieran Trippier

In: Jamal Musiala**, Lucas Copado*, Arijon Ibrahimovic*, Johannes Schenk*, Gabriel Vidović*, Paul Wanner*

Out: Mickaël Cuisance, Manuel Kainz, Lukas Schneller

In: Gil Dias

Out: Ronaldo Camará, Gedson Fernandes, Ferro, Pedro Ganchas, Lucas Verissimo

Highlights: Chelsea 4-0 Juventus

In: Kenedy

Out: Lewis Baker

In: Felipe Caicedo, Robin Gosens

Out: Aleksandar Kolarov, Stefano Sensi

In: Luca Pellegrini, Dušan Vlahović, Denis Zakaria

Out: Rodrigo Bentancur, Dejan Kulusevski, Aaron Ramsey

In: Luis Díaz

Out: Nathaniel Phillips



Highlights: Wolfsburg 1-3 LOSC

In: Hatem Ben Arfa, Domagoj Bradarić, Edon Zhegrova

Out: Jonathan Ikoné, Rocco Ascone, Reinildo Mandava, Cheikh Niasse, Yusuf Yazıcı

In: Kayky

Out: Ferran Torres

In: Phil Jones, Lee Grant

Out: Amad Diallo, Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek

Every Paris group stage goal

In: None

Out: Teddy Alloh

In: Peter*, Diego Piñeiro*

Out: None

In: Sékou Koïta, Samson Tijani, Ignace Van Der Brempt

Out: Kilian Ludewig, Bryan Okoh

In: Marcus Edwards, Islam Slimani

Out: Jovane Cabral, Geny Catamo

In: Serge Aurier, Giovani Lo Celso, José Manuel Cabrera López*, Gregorio Medina*

Out: Nikita Iosifov, Daniel Raba

*Registered to List B. Each club is entitled to register an unlimited number of players on List B during the season. The list must be submitted by no later than 24.00CET on the day before the match in question.

**Moved from List B to List A.