UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2023 dates

The UEFA European Women's Futsal Championship returns to its regular calendar for the 2022/23 competition after the postponement of the second edition, from 2020/21 to 2021/22.

There will be no changes to the format for the competition's third edition, with a four-team knockout final tournament scheduled for March 2023. Qualifying will remain in two stages, a preliminary round from 10 to 15 May 2022 and a 16-team main round from 18 to 23 October, from which the four group winners will qualify for the finals.

The qualifying draw, covering both the preliminary and main rounds, will be streamed live fron Nyon at 14:00 CET on 18 February. The 2022 final tournament will be at Porto's Pavilhão Multiusos de Gondomar from 25 to 27 March, involving hosts Portugal, Russia, holders Spain and Ukraine. Spain will defend the title which they won at the same venue in 2019.

UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2023 calendar

Qualifying draw: 14:00 CET, 18 February 2022

Preliminary round: 10 to 15 May 2022

Main round: 18 to 23 October 2022

Finals draw: tbc

Final tournament: tbc March 2023